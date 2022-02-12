https://sputniknews.com/20220212/freedom-convoy-pushed-back-from-key-bridge-as-bill-maher-slams-trudeau-for-sounding-like-hitler-1092971307.html

‘Freedom Convoy’ Pushed Back From Key Bridge as Bill Maher Slams Trudeau for 'Sounding Like Hitler’

‘Freedom Convoy’ Pushed Back From Key Bridge as Bill Maher Slams Trudeau for 'Sounding Like Hitler’

Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency across the province on Friday, threatening fines of up to $100,000 or a year in prison for any... 12.02.2022, Sputnik International

‘Freedom Convoy’ protesters blocking Ambassador Bridge, the busy border artery between Windsor and Detroit singularly accounting for nearly $400 million in daily cross border trade, refused to budge despite a court order demanding that they disperse, prompting police to advance on the scene and slowly push demonstrators away from the bridge entrance.Protesters noisily fell back, taking down tents, barbecues and other equipment they had set up at the protest site six days earlier and moving vehicles out of the way as police pushed forward. At least one vehicle was towed by police.Ontario Superior Court Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz issued a court order for protesters to disperse by Friday evening, with police threatening to detain demonstrators and seize their vehicles.Hundreds of demonstrators parked transport trucks, pickups and other vehicles in the border area nearly a week ago, clogging up all but one lane, with Canada’s transport minister Omar Alghabra characterizing their protest as an “illegal economic blockade against the people of Ontario and against all Canadians.” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised his US counterpart President Joe Biden “quick action” to deal with the blockade.Protesters told media on the scene Saturday that they would remain peaceful even if threatened with arrest and prosecution.Bill Maher, the ‘Real Time’ host who has been making waves among his traditionally liberal audience with pointed commentaries about government Covid-related policies, expressed support for the Canadian truckers in his Friday night programme.“What’s happening this week, it looks like, is people are understanding this is about something more than just the vaccine mandate,” Maher said.Citing a New York Times report which found that about 72 percent of $800 billion in Covid relief funds wound up in the pockets of the top 20 percent of income earners, Maher suggested that “this is what the truckers are mad at…all the money went up to the people who are in the top 20 percent.”“You didn’t use that word ‘elitist’ in your whole speech, but that’s the word I think is on people’s tongues and minds,” Maher said, responding to a guest who suggested that people across the political spectrum were increasingly questioning unelected bureaucracies seeking to supplant individual freedoms.The host went on to attack Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, saying he “used to think” was “a really cool guy.”“And recently, he talked about them holding ‘unacceptable views’…I mean come on! I think that’s what gets under people’s skin,” the host suggested.Canada’s “Freedom Convoy” protest began in late January, when tens of thousands of truckers and their supporters descended on Ottawa to protest in front of Parliament Hill, and tens of thousands more holding smaller gatherings across the country in public squares and on highway overpasses.Protesters are demanding an end to what they believe is government overreach on Covid vaccination mandates, including a requirement that truckers get the jab or face a two-week quarantine after cross-border travel to the US – a provision many unvaxxed long-haul drivers have said would bankrupt them.Police have issued hundreds of fines, seized fuel and blocked millions of dollars of funding raised on GoFundMe, and the Canadian government and media have attempted to paint protesters as a potentially-violent fringe group.

