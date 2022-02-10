https://sputniknews.com/20220210/trucker-protests-against-vaccine-mandate-in-canada-disrupt-supply-chains-transport-minister-says-1092913975.html

Trucker Protests Against Vaccine Mandate in Canada Disrupt Supply Chains, Transport Minister Says

Trucker Protests Against Vaccine Mandate in Canada Disrupt Supply Chains, Transport Minister Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Trucker protests against COVID-19 restrictions in Canada and blockage of traffic at the border with the United States constitute "an illegal... 10.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-10T13:29+0000

2022-02-10T13:29+0000

2022-02-10T13:29+0000

world

canada

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1e/1092617813_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c671075e201a8a17cd5e2740534a0d98.jpg

"I find it ironic that the same people who were trying to sell Canadians fake stories about empty shelves are now the ones causing these shelves to go empty. This is an illegal economic blockade against the people of Ontario and against all Canadians," Alghabra said in a video statement published on Twitter.On Monday, the Ambassador Bridge that connects Detroit in the United States and Windsor in Canada, was blocked by protesting truckers and other demonstrators. The protesters halted access to Canada by parking thousands of vehicles at the border and left one lane open for those travelling into the United States.The wave of protests across Canada began in January, with thousands of truckers and hundreds of other demonstrators converging on Ottawa to express strong opposition to vaccine mandates for truckers crossing the US-Canada border.The protest has since evolved into an anti-government demonstration, with various groups uniting in opposition to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The prime minister and his family were moved to a different location from their home in the capital city amid the trucker protest, according to Canadian media reports.On Monday, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson declared a state of emergency for the city due to the ongoing protests.

canada

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, canada, covid-19