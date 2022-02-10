Registration was successful!
Trucker Protests Against Vaccine Mandate in Canada Disrupt Supply Chains, Transport Minister Says
Trucker Protests Against Vaccine Mandate in Canada Disrupt Supply Chains, Transport Minister Says
10.02.2022
world, canada, covid-19

Trucker Protests Against Vaccine Mandate in Canada Disrupt Supply Chains, Transport Minister Says

13:29 GMT 10.02.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Trucker protests against COVID-19 restrictions in Canada and blockage of traffic at the border with the United States constitute "an illegal economic blockade" that cause disruptions in supply chains, Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said on Thursday.
"I find it ironic that the same people who were trying to sell Canadians fake stories about empty shelves are now the ones causing these shelves to go empty. This is an illegal economic blockade against the people of Ontario and against all Canadians," Alghabra said in a video statement published on Twitter.
On Monday, the Ambassador Bridge that connects Detroit in the United States and Windsor in Canada, was blocked by protesting truckers and other demonstrators. The protesters halted access to Canada by parking thousands of vehicles at the border and left one lane open for those travelling into the United States.
The wave of protests across Canada began in January, with thousands of truckers and hundreds of other demonstrators converging on Ottawa to express strong opposition to vaccine mandates for truckers crossing the US-Canada border.
The protest has since evolved into an anti-government demonstration, with various groups uniting in opposition to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The prime minister and his family were moved to a different location from their home in the capital city amid the trucker protest, according to Canadian media reports.
On Monday, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson declared a state of emergency for the city due to the ongoing protests.
