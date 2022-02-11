https://sputniknews.com/20220211/canadian-judge-orders-end-to-protesters-freedom-convoy-blockade-at-ambassador-bridge-1092951445.html

Canadian Judge Orders End to Protesters' 'Freedom Convoy' Blockade at Ambassador Bridge

Canadian Judge Orders End to Protesters' 'Freedom Convoy' Blockade at Ambassador Bridge

Canadians decrying their country's COVID-19 vaccination requirements have assembled in protest via a truck blockade at Ambassador Bridge, the busiest... 11.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-11T22:03+0000

2022-02-11T22:03+0000

2022-02-11T22:35+0000

us-canada relations

canada

blockade

us

ottawa

windsor

covid-19

vaccines

public health

protest

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0b/1092951652_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7eb43240839f98222621551b400c6fd9.jpg

Following a four-and-a-half-hour virtual hearing, Ontario Superior Court Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz has ordered protesters at Ambassador Bridge to cease their 5-day blockade. The order is set to go it effect at 7:00 p.m. local time on Friday.The Windsor Police Service has also warned demonstrators that those still blocking the streets after the aforementioned time may be subject to arrest, and their vehicles may be seized by authorities. Hours earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau assured US President Joe Biden that Ottawa intends to take "quick action" to deal with protesters blocking the key US-Canada trade corridor. According to the White House readout of the leaders' conversation, the nations agreed that the individuals protesting Canada's COVID-19 vaccine mandates by blocking bridges and crossings "are having significant direct impacts on citizens’ lives and livelihoods."

canada

us

ottawa

windsor

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

us-canada relations, canada, blockade, us, ottawa, windsor, covid-19, vaccines, public health, protest