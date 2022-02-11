Canadian Judge Orders End to Protesters' 'Freedom Convoy' Blockade at Ambassador Bridge

Following a four-and-a-half-hour virtual hearing, Ontario Superior Court Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz has ordered protesters at Ambassador Bridge to cease their 5-day blockade. The order is set to go it effect at 7:00 p.m. local time on Friday.The Windsor Police Service has also warned demonstrators that those still blocking the streets after the aforementioned time may be subject to arrest, and their vehicles may be seized by authorities. Hours earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau assured US President Joe Biden that Ottawa intends to take "quick action" to deal with protesters blocking the key US-Canada trade corridor. According to the White House readout of the leaders' conversation, the nations agreed that the individuals protesting Canada's COVID-19 vaccine mandates by blocking bridges and crossings "are having significant direct impacts on citizens’ lives and livelihoods."
Canadians decrying their country's COVID-19 vaccination requirements have assembled in protest via a truck blockade at Ambassador Bridge, the busiest US-Candian border crossing. Within days, the demonstration has severely disrupted the auto industry, prompting companies like Ford and General Motors to shut down plants and scale back production.
"This gives individuals the opportunity and the time to clear the area," Morawetz declared.
The Windsor Police Service has also warned demonstrators that those still blocking the streets after the aforementioned time may be subject to arrest, and their vehicles may be seized by authorities.
"Charges and/or convictions related to the unlawful activity associated with the demonstration may lead to denial in crossing the USA border," Windsor Police warned.
