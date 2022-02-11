Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220211/canadian-judge-orders-end-to-protesters-freedom-convoy-blockade-at-ambassador-bridge-1092951445.html
Canadian Judge Orders End to Protesters' 'Freedom Convoy' Blockade at Ambassador Bridge
Canadian Judge Orders End to Protesters' 'Freedom Convoy' Blockade at Ambassador Bridge
Canadians decrying their country's COVID-19 vaccination requirements have assembled in protest via a truck blockade at Ambassador Bridge, the busiest... 11.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-11T22:03+0000
2022-02-11T22:35+0000
us-canada relations
canada
blockade
us
ottawa
windsor
covid-19
vaccines
public health
protest
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0b/1092951652_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7eb43240839f98222621551b400c6fd9.jpg
Following a four-and-a-half-hour virtual hearing, Ontario Superior Court Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz has ordered protesters at Ambassador Bridge to cease their 5-day blockade. The order is set to go it effect at 7:00 p.m. local time on Friday.The Windsor Police Service has also warned demonstrators that those still blocking the streets after the aforementioned time may be subject to arrest, and their vehicles may be seized by authorities. Hours earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau assured US President Joe Biden that Ottawa intends to take "quick action" to deal with protesters blocking the key US-Canada trade corridor. According to the White House readout of the leaders' conversation, the nations agreed that the individuals protesting Canada's COVID-19 vaccine mandates by blocking bridges and crossings "are having significant direct impacts on citizens’ lives and livelihoods."
canada
us
ottawa
windsor
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0b/1092951652_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c19e4c504454844a621091666ff2f616.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us-canada relations, canada, blockade, us, ottawa, windsor, covid-19, vaccines, public health, protest

Canadian Judge Orders End to Protesters' 'Freedom Convoy' Blockade at Ambassador Bridge

22:03 GMT 11.02.2022 (Updated: 22:35 GMT 11.02.2022)
© REUTERS / Carlos OsorioVehicles block the route leading from the Ambassador Bridge, linking Detroit and Windsor, as truckers and their supporters continue to protest against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates, in Windsor, Ontario, Canada February 8, 2022.
Vehicles block the route leading from the Ambassador Bridge, linking Detroit and Windsor, as truckers and their supporters continue to protest against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates, in Windsor, Ontario, Canada February 8, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.02.2022
© REUTERS / Carlos Osorio
Subscribe
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
Canadians decrying their country's COVID-19 vaccination requirements have assembled in protest via a truck blockade at Ambassador Bridge, the busiest US-Candian border crossing. Within days, the demonstration has severely disrupted the auto industry, prompting companies like Ford and General Motors to shut down plants and scale back production.
Following a four-and-a-half-hour virtual hearing, Ontario Superior Court Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz has ordered protesters at Ambassador Bridge to cease their 5-day blockade.
The order is set to go it effect at 7:00 p.m. local time on Friday.
"This gives individuals the opportunity and the time to clear the area," Morawetz declared.
The Windsor Police Service has also warned demonstrators that those still blocking the streets after the aforementioned time may be subject to arrest, and their vehicles may be seized by authorities.

"Charges and/or convictions related to the unlawful activity associated with the demonstration may lead to denial in crossing the USA border," Windsor Police warned.

Hours earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau assured US President Joe Biden that Ottawa intends to take "quick action" to deal with protesters blocking the key US-Canada trade corridor.
According to the White House readout of the leaders' conversation, the nations agreed that the individuals protesting Canada's COVID-19 vaccine mandates by blocking bridges and crossings "are having significant direct impacts on citizens’ lives and livelihoods."
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала