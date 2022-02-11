https://sputniknews.com/20220211/the-biden-administration-is-lost-in-space-1092924158.html
The Biden Administration is Lost in Space
The Biden Administration is Lost in Space
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the UK introducing new anti-Russia laws, and twelve injured in a... 11.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-11T10:17+0000
2022-02-11T10:17+0000
2022-02-11T10:17+0000
us
the backstory
british intelligence agencies
mossad
midterms
drugs
radio
joe biden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0a/1092924132_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0bf2ecbe61c5fa6e03a2e438a56efd29.jpg
The Biden Administration is Lost in Space
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the UK introducing new anti-Russia laws, and twelve injured in a drone attack on a Saudi airport.
GUESTAddy Adds - Former Teacher, Reporter, and Commentator | New Ghislaine Maxwell Trial ?, UK Involvement, and Prince AndrewJim Hoft - Founder of The Gateway Pundit | Truckers Protest in America, Kamala Harris, and 2022 CPACIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Addy Adds about the Alan Dershowitz involvement with Ghislaine Maxwell, possible juror misconduct, and the Maxwell sentencing date. Addy talked about the possibility of a new Maxwell trial and the lack of media attention on the Ghislaine Maxwell trial. Addy spoke on his upcoming book and Prince Andrew's upcoming trial.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Jim Hoft about conservative media, Wikipedia smears, and the Biden administration giving out drug paraphernalia. Jim discussed how dangerous Dr. Fauci has become and Democrats failing on immigration. Jim spoke on the 2022 midterms and his dislike of the Republican elites.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0a/1092924132_0:0:1440:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a95db6bbbe96fcb45c3a586373d12c65.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
us, the backstory, british intelligence agencies, mossad, midterms, drugs, аудио, radio, joe biden
The Biden Administration is Lost in Space
Subscribe
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the UK introducing new anti-Russia laws, and twelve injured in a drone attack on a Saudi airport.
Addy Adds - Former Teacher, Reporter, and Commentator | New Ghislaine Maxwell Trial ?, UK Involvement, and Prince Andrew
Jim Hoft - Founder of The Gateway Pundit | Truckers Protest in America, Kamala Harris, and 2022 CPAC
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Addy Adds about the Alan Dershowitz involvement with Ghislaine Maxwell, possible juror misconduct, and the Maxwell sentencing date. Addy talked about the possibility of a new Maxwell trial and the lack of media attention on the Ghislaine Maxwell trial. Addy spoke on his upcoming book and Prince Andrew's upcoming trial.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Jim Hoft about conservative media, Wikipedia smears, and the Biden administration giving out drug paraphernalia. Jim discussed how dangerous Dr. Fauci has become and Democrats failing on immigration. Jim spoke on the 2022 midterms and his dislike of the Republican elites.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com