International
World Leaders Meet in Brest, France for One Ocean Summit
The Biden Administration is Lost in Space
The Biden Administration is Lost in Space
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the UK introducing new anti-Russia laws, and twelve injured in a drone attack on a Saudi airport.
The Biden Administration is Lost in Space
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the UK introducing new anti-Russia laws, and twelve injured in a drone attack on a Saudi airport.
GUESTAddy Adds - Former Teacher, Reporter, and Commentator | New Ghislaine Maxwell Trial ?, UK Involvement, and Prince AndrewJim Hoft - Founder of The Gateway Pundit | Truckers Protest in America, Kamala Harris, and 2022 CPACIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Addy Adds about the Alan Dershowitz involvement with Ghislaine Maxwell, possible juror misconduct, and the Maxwell sentencing date. Addy talked about the possibility of a new Maxwell trial and the lack of media attention on the Ghislaine Maxwell trial. Addy spoke on his upcoming book and Prince Andrew's upcoming trial.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Jim Hoft about conservative media, Wikipedia smears, and the Biden administration giving out drug paraphernalia. Jim discussed how dangerous Dr. Fauci has become and Democrats failing on immigration. Jim spoke on the 2022 midterms and his dislike of the Republican elites.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The Biden Administration is Lost in Space

10:17 GMT 11.02.2022
The Biden Administration is Lost in Space
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the UK introducing new anti-Russia laws, and twelve injured in a drone attack on a Saudi airport.
GUEST
Addy Adds - Former Teacher, Reporter, and Commentator | New Ghislaine Maxwell Trial ?, UK Involvement, and Prince Andrew
Jim Hoft - Founder of The Gateway Pundit | Truckers Protest in America, Kamala Harris, and 2022 CPAC
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Addy Adds about the Alan Dershowitz involvement with Ghislaine Maxwell, possible juror misconduct, and the Maxwell sentencing date. Addy talked about the possibility of a new Maxwell trial and the lack of media attention on the Ghislaine Maxwell trial. Addy spoke on his upcoming book and Prince Andrew's upcoming trial.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Jim Hoft about conservative media, Wikipedia smears, and the Biden administration giving out drug paraphernalia. Jim discussed how dangerous Dr. Fauci has become and Democrats failing on immigration. Jim spoke on the 2022 midterms and his dislike of the Republican elites.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
