Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
World Leaders Meet in Brest, France for One Ocean Summit
https://sputniknews.com/20220211/head-of-us-foreign-service-association-says-havana-syndrome-hurt-recruiting-morale-1092938214.html
Head of US Foreign Service Association Says Havana Syndrome Hurt Recruiting, Morale
Head of US Foreign Service Association Says Havana Syndrome Hurt Recruiting, Morale
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The so-called Havana syndrome has dramatically undermined morale in the US diplomatic corps and affected hiring of new employees, the head... 11.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-11T12:22+0000
2022-02-11T12:22+0000
us
havana syndrome
diplomats
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0b/1092938466_0:89:2612:1558_1920x0_80_0_0_376e33bd169142f05687c83d5061290f.jpg
"People have suffered real trauma and real injury, and it has dramatically hurt our morale, our readiness, our ability to recruit new members in the foreign service," Rubin said as quoted by The Guardian on Friday.On 2 February, the US Intelligence Community Experts Panel released its report on anomalous health incidents (AHIs, also known as Havana Syndrome), which found that the cases could plausibly be explained by external stimuli such as pulsed electromagnetic energy.US diplomats were first diagnosed with Havana Syndrome in Cuba in 2016 and then in China in 2018. The diplomats said they experienced piercing sounds that have caused longer-term health effects. American diplomats in Russia, Tajikistan, Austria and in several African countries have also reported experiencing Havana Syndrome symptoms, including nausea and dizziness.In mid-January, the Wall Street Journal reported that diplomats working at the US diplomatic missions in Geneva and Paris may have been affected by Havana Syndrome in the summer of 2021.On 20 January, the US Central Intelligence Agency said it does not consider Havana syndrome to be the result of a deliberate global campaign by any hostile country.
https://sputniknews.com/20220203/us-panel-finds-some-havana-syndrome-symptoms-were-likely-caused-by-directed-energy-1092702715.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0b/1092938466_199:0:2402:1652_1920x0_80_0_0_caa9695ab614e00ccb5ed948830dd9ea.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, havana syndrome, diplomats

Head of US Foreign Service Association Says Havana Syndrome Hurt Recruiting, Morale

12:22 GMT 11.02.2022
© AP Photo / Desmond Boylan Tourists ride classic convertible cars on the Malecon beside the U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba, on Oct. 3, 2017
 Tourists ride classic convertible cars on the Malecon beside the U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba, on Oct. 3, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.02.2022
© AP Photo / Desmond Boylan
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The so-called Havana syndrome has dramatically undermined morale in the US diplomatic corps and affected hiring of new employees, the head of the American Foreign Service Association, Eric Rubin told the first medical symposium on the syndrome.
"People have suffered real trauma and real injury, and it has dramatically hurt our morale, our readiness, our ability to recruit new members in the foreign service," Rubin said as quoted by The Guardian on Friday.
On 2 February, the US Intelligence Community Experts Panel released its report on anomalous health incidents (AHIs, also known as Havana Syndrome), which found that the cases could plausibly be explained by external stimuli such as pulsed electromagnetic energy.
US diplomats were first diagnosed with Havana Syndrome in Cuba in 2016 and then in China in 2018. The diplomats said they experienced piercing sounds that have caused longer-term health effects. American diplomats in Russia, Tajikistan, Austria and in several African countries have also reported experiencing Havana Syndrome symptoms, including nausea and dizziness.
The United States flag flies at the newly-opened embassy in Havana, Cuba. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.02.2022
US Panel Finds 'Some' Havana Syndrome Symptoms Were Likely Caused by Directed Energy
3 February, 03:40 GMT
In mid-January, the Wall Street Journal reported that diplomats working at the US diplomatic missions in Geneva and Paris may have been affected by Havana Syndrome in the summer of 2021.
On 20 January, the US Central Intelligence Agency said it does not consider Havana syndrome to be the result of a deliberate global campaign by any hostile country.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала