Havana Syndrome Not Result of Deliberate Campaign by Hostile Country, CIA Interim Finding Says
Havana Syndrome Not Result of Deliberate Campaign by Hostile Country, CIA Interim Finding Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Central Intelligence Agency says it does not consider Havana syndrome to be the result of a deliberate global campaign by any...
"We don't see a global campaign by a foreign actor," a senior CIA official said, as quoted by Politico on Wednesday.According to the media, the agency found convincing and plausible explanation for Havana syndrome in hundreds of cases. The representatives did not identify any mechanism or weapon used at this point.However, according to the official, there are still about two dozen unresolved cases and the agency continues to investigate whether any country or power stands behind such symptoms as headaches and nausea."We would definitely not rule out the possibility of foreign-actor involvement in some discrete cases," the official said, as quoted by the news agency.According to US media, some people, including those affected by the syndrome, expressed their disappointment with the CIA statements. They called the assessment "internal," stressing that it was made without coordination with other US agencies.Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that diplomats working at the US diplomatic missions in Geneva and Paris may have been affected by Havana Syndrome. The incidents reportedly happened in the summer of 2021. In Geneva, three American officials reported symptoms similar to Havana Syndrome. At least one diplomat was evacuated to the US for treatment. Senior embassy officials in Paris also informed diplomats by email of one more suspected case and called on the mission's staff to report unusual symptoms.US diplomats were first diagnosed with Havana Syndrome in Cuba in 2016 and then in China in 2018. The diplomats said they experienced piercing sounds that have caused longer-term health effects. American diplomats in Russia, Tajikistan, Austria and in several African countries have also reported experiencing Havana Syndrome symptoms, including nausea and dizziness.Moscow denied any involvement in Havana Syndrome in the past.
Havana Syndrome Not Result of Deliberate Campaign by Hostile Country, CIA Interim Finding Says

07:14 GMT 20.01.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Central Intelligence Agency says it does not consider Havana syndrome to be the result of a deliberate global campaign by any hostile power, while allowing the possibility of foreign involvement in some cases, according to an interim assessment.
"We don't see a global campaign by a foreign actor," a senior CIA official said, as quoted by Politico on Wednesday.
According to the media, the agency found convincing and plausible explanation for Havana syndrome in hundreds of cases. The representatives did not identify any mechanism or weapon used at this point.
However, according to the official, there are still about two dozen unresolved cases and the agency continues to investigate whether any country or power stands behind such symptoms as headaches and nausea.
"We would definitely not rule out the possibility of foreign-actor involvement in some discrete cases," the official said, as quoted by the news agency.
According to US media, some people, including those affected by the syndrome, expressed their disappointment with the CIA statements. They called the assessment "internal," stressing that it was made without coordination with other US agencies.
Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that diplomats working at the US diplomatic missions in Geneva and Paris may have been affected by Havana Syndrome. The incidents reportedly happened in the summer of 2021. In Geneva, three American officials reported symptoms similar to Havana Syndrome. At least one diplomat was evacuated to the US for treatment. Senior embassy officials in Paris also informed diplomats by email of one more suspected case and called on the mission's staff to report unusual symptoms.
US Diplomat Affected By ‘Havana Syndrome’ Reportedly Sues State Department
10 December 2021, 09:39 GMT
US diplomats were first diagnosed with Havana Syndrome in Cuba in 2016 and then in China in 2018. The diplomats said they experienced piercing sounds that have caused longer-term health effects. American diplomats in Russia, Tajikistan, Austria and in several African countries have also reported experiencing Havana Syndrome symptoms, including nausea and dizziness.
Moscow denied any involvement in Havana Syndrome in the past.
