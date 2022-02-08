https://sputniknews.com/20220208/joe-rogan-smear-campaign-in-full-force-1092829187.html

Joe Rogan Smear Campaign in Full Force

Joe Rogan Smear Campaign in Full Force

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Austin Pelli talk about bad news for cable news lefties as their fallen hero Michael Avenatti was... 08.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-08T08:23+0000

2022-02-08T08:23+0000

2022-02-08T08:23+0000

us

fault lines

michael avenatti

joe rogan

nato

justin trudeau

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/07/1092829161_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_14736e8ad0ebf97b6128f0af8f1b8c62.png

Joe Rogan Smear Campaign in Full Force On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Austin Pelli talk about bad news for cable news lefties as their fallen hero Michael Avenatti was convicted of another felony, the concerted cancellation campaign against Joe Rogan, and peaceful Freedom Convoy protests being slandered as violent.

Guests:Faran Fronczak - Anchor for RT America | Joe Rogan Smear Campaign in Full ForceLincoln Jay - Journalist for Rebel News | Canada Looks to Prosecute Freedom Convoy ProtestorsIn the first hour, Jamarl and Austin talked about cable news liberals’ fallen hero Michael Avenatti getting convicted again, Joe Rogan apologizing for repeating racial epithets on his podcast, and took your calls.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Faran Fronczak for a discussion on efforts by France to defuse the international standoff between Russia and NATO, State Dept. spox Ned Price flailing when asked to provide evidence of supposed plans for a Russian false flag attack, and the concerted cancellation campaign against Joe Rogan.In the third hour, Lincoln Jay joined the conversation to talk about what he’s seeing on the ground at the Ottawa Freedom Convoy protests and if the demonstrations are truly violent like mainstream media describe. We also predicted how PM Justin Trudeau will respond after leaving the capitol for two weeks due to coming down with COVID.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

us, fault lines, michael avenatti, joe rogan, nato, justin trudeau, аудио, radio