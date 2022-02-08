https://sputniknews.com/20220208/joe-rogan-smear-campaign-in-full-force-1092829187.html
Joe Rogan Smear Campaign in Full Force
radio
Guests:Faran Fronczak - Anchor for RT America | Joe Rogan Smear Campaign in Full ForceLincoln Jay - Journalist for Rebel News | Canada Looks to Prosecute Freedom Convoy ProtestorsIn the first hour, Jamarl and Austin talked about cable news liberals' fallen hero Michael Avenatti getting convicted again, Joe Rogan apologizing for repeating racial epithets on his podcast, and took your calls.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Faran Fronczak for a discussion on efforts by France to defuse the international standoff between Russia and NATO, State Dept. spox Ned Price flailing when asked to provide evidence of supposed plans for a Russian false flag attack, and the concerted cancellation campaign against Joe Rogan.In the third hour, Lincoln Jay joined the conversation to talk about what he's seeing on the ground at the Ottawa Freedom Convoy protests and if the demonstrations are truly violent like mainstream media describe. We also predicted how PM Justin Trudeau will respond after leaving the capitol for two weeks due to coming down with COVID.
Faran Fronczak - Anchor for RT America | Joe Rogan Smear Campaign in Full Force
Lincoln Jay - Journalist for Rebel News | Canada Looks to Prosecute Freedom Convoy Protestors
In the first hour, Jamarl and Austin talked about cable news liberals’ fallen hero Michael Avenatti getting convicted again, Joe Rogan apologizing for repeating racial epithets on his podcast, and took your calls.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Faran Fronczak for a discussion on efforts by France to defuse the international standoff between Russia and NATO, State Dept. spox Ned Price flailing when asked to provide evidence of supposed plans for a Russian false flag attack, and the concerted cancellation campaign against Joe Rogan.
In the third hour, Lincoln Jay joined the conversation to talk about what he’s seeing on the ground at the Ottawa Freedom Convoy protests and if the demonstrations are truly violent like mainstream media describe. We also predicted how PM Justin Trudeau will respond after leaving the capitol for two weeks due to coming down with COVID.
