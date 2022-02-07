https://sputniknews.com/20220207/over-100-goats-sacrificed-to-pray-for-indias-muslim-leader-owaisi-after-firearm-attack-1092810638.html

Over 100 Goats Sacrificed to Pray for India's Muslim Leader Owaisi After Firearm Attack

Over 100 Goats Sacrificed to Pray for India's Muslim Leader Owaisi After Firearm Attack

Prominent Indian Muslim leader Asaduddin Owaisi has often come under attack for his speeches, which are regularly called "anti-Hindu speech". Last September, a... 07.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-07T05:47+0000

2022-02-07T05:47+0000

2022-02-07T05:47+0000

india

india

muslim

muslim

muslim

bharatiya janata party (bjp)

politics

politics

politics

politics

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/07/1092810969_0:161:3069:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_3a6390983a5e640abcd152700cd0b312.jpg

Days after an attack on prominent Indian Muslim leader and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadu Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, a businessman in Hyderabad, the capital city of Telangana, sacrificed 101 goats to pray for his safety and long life.The sacrifice was organised at Bagh-e-Jahanara in Hyderabad by Malakpet lawmaker and AIMIM politician Ahmed Balala.Since the attack on 3 February, supporters of AIMIM chief Owaisi have been offering prayers for his safety and long life.A day after the attack, AIMIM organised a peaceful protest across the country demanding a detailed investigation into the attack.AIMIM chief and MP Owaisi was on his way back to Delhi after a poll-related event in Meerut in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh when his vehicle was fired upon near the Chhajarsi toll plaza. He escaped without injuries.Two persons named Sachin and Shubham were later arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police in connection with the matter.During the police interrogation, Sachin said he had shot with the "intention of killing" and claimed to be a member of the BJP. The attackers said that they carried out the act after being hurt by Owaisi's "anti-Hindu statements".

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

india, india, muslim, muslim, muslim, bharatiya janata party (bjp), politics, politics, politics, politics