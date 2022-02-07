https://sputniknews.com/20220207/over-100-goats-sacrificed-to-pray-for-indias-muslim-leader-owaisi-after-firearm-attack-1092810638.html
Over 100 Goats Sacrificed to Pray for India's Muslim Leader Owaisi After Firearm Attack
Over 100 Goats Sacrificed to Pray for India's Muslim Leader Owaisi After Firearm Attack
Prominent Indian Muslim leader Asaduddin Owaisi has often come under attack for his speeches, which are regularly called "anti-Hindu speech". Last September, a... 07.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-07T05:47+0000
2022-02-07T05:47+0000
2022-02-07T05:47+0000
india
india
muslim
muslim
muslim
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
politics
politics
politics
politics
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/07/1092810969_0:161:3069:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_3a6390983a5e640abcd152700cd0b312.jpg
Days after an attack on prominent Indian Muslim leader and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadu Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, a businessman in Hyderabad, the capital city of Telangana, sacrificed 101 goats to pray for his safety and long life.The sacrifice was organised at Bagh-e-Jahanara in Hyderabad by Malakpet lawmaker and AIMIM politician Ahmed Balala.Since the attack on 3 February, supporters of AIMIM chief Owaisi have been offering prayers for his safety and long life.A day after the attack, AIMIM organised a peaceful protest across the country demanding a detailed investigation into the attack.AIMIM chief and MP Owaisi was on his way back to Delhi after a poll-related event in Meerut in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh when his vehicle was fired upon near the Chhajarsi toll plaza. He escaped without injuries.Two persons named Sachin and Shubham were later arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police in connection with the matter.During the police interrogation, Sachin said he had shot with the "intention of killing" and claimed to be a member of the BJP. The attackers said that they carried out the act after being hurt by Owaisi's "anti-Hindu statements".
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/07/1092810969_169:0:2900:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ecc8f812a62b97f76423f59f82f042e3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
india, india, muslim, muslim, muslim, bharatiya janata party (bjp), politics, politics, politics, politics
Over 100 Goats Sacrificed to Pray for India's Muslim Leader Owaisi After Firearm Attack
Subscribe
Prominent Indian Muslim leader Asaduddin Owaisi has often come under attack for his speeches, which are regularly called "anti-Hindu speech". Last September, a Hindu group who called Owaisi a "jihadi" vandalised his official residence in the nation's capital Delhi.
Days after an attack on prominent Indian Muslim leader and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadu Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi
, a businessman in Hyderabad, the capital city of Telangana, sacrificed 101 goats to pray for his safety and long life.
The sacrifice was organised at Bagh-e-Jahanara in Hyderabad by Malakpet lawmaker and AIMIM politician Ahmed Balala.
Since the attack on 3 February
, supporters of AIMIM chief Owaisi have been offering prayers for his safety and long life.
A day after the attack, AIMIM organised a peaceful protest across the country demanding a detailed investigation into the attack.
AIMIM chief and MP Owaisi
was on his way back to Delhi after a poll-related event in Meerut in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh when his vehicle was fired upon near the Chhajarsi toll plaza. He escaped without injuries.
Two persons named Sachin and Shubham were later arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police in connection with the matter.
During the police interrogation, Sachin said he had shot with the "intention of killing" and claimed to be a member of the BJP. The attackers said that they carried out the act after being hurt by Owaisi's "anti-Hindu statements".