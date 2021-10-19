Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211019/muslim-parliamentarian-in-india-questions-pm-modis-silence-on-killings-in-jammu-and-kashmir-1090027186.html
Muslim Parliamentarian in India Questions PM Modi's Silence on Killings in Jammu and Kashmir
Muslim Parliamentarian in India Questions PM Modi's Silence on Killings in Jammu and Kashmir
The Narendra Modi-led federal government is in the crosshairs of opposition parties over various issues, ranging from mounting fuel prices, increasing terror... 19.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-19T11:05+0000
2021-10-19T11:05+0000
diesel
kashmir
narendra modi
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
china
india
jammu
jammu
narendra modi
petrol
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/13/1090032975_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ff3d61ca5a8b6be20b9dc5e71535a7c5.jpg
Prominent Muslim parliamentarian and head of the party All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), Asaduddin Owaisi, has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over so-called targeted killings in India's Jammu and Kashmir, alleged Chinese intrusion, and fuel price hikes.Addressing a gathering in Hyderabad, while talking about a series of targeted civilian killings in Kashmir, Owaisi said: "Poor workers of Bihar are being killed. Targeted killing is being done, what is the Intelligence Bureau and federal Home Minister Amit Shah doing? This is a failure of the federal government".Referring to the deaths of Indian Army personnel in different security operations against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, the AIMIM chief said: "Nine of our soldiers died in the Union Territory, and India will be playing a T20 cricket match with Pakistan on 24 October?""Our soldiers have died. Will you play T20? Pakistan is playing 20-20 in Kashmir every day with the lives of the people of India", he added.A street hawker from the state of Bihar and a labourer from Uttar Pradesh were killed in two attacks by terrorists in Srinagar and the Pulwama District of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.A total of 11 civilians have been killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir over the past few days, sparking fears about peace in the valley.During one of the deadliest ever terror attacks in Indian-administered Kashmir, a suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden car into a convoy of paramilitary troopers in Pulwama in 2019. It killed 40 troopers and raised tensions with rival Pakistan. India accused Pakistan of supporting terrorists, which Islamabad denied outright.
kashmir
china
india
jammu
jammu and kashmir
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/13/1090032975_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1d9bdf9e56f489d06d40ee9c91aac94f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
diesel, kashmir, narendra modi, bharatiya janata party (bjp), china, india, jammu, jammu, narendra modi, petrol, diesel, prime minister's office of india, jammu and kashmir, india

Muslim Parliamentarian in India Questions PM Modi's Silence on Killings in Jammu and Kashmir

11:05 GMT 19.10.2021
© AP Photo / Channi AnandRelatives and friends of Deepak chand, a school teacher who was killed in Kashmir, take his body for cremation in Jammu, India, Friday, Oct.8, 2021
Relatives and friends of Deepak chand, a school teacher who was killed in Kashmir, take his body for cremation in Jammu, India, Friday, Oct.8, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2021
© AP Photo / Channi Anand
Subscribe
Rahul Trivedi - Sputnik International
Rahul Trivedi
All materials
The Narendra Modi-led federal government is in the crosshairs of opposition parties over various issues, ranging from mounting fuel prices, increasing terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, and a faceoff with China along with Line of Actual Control. The opposition is attacking the Modi government for its "failure" to curb these issues.
Prominent Muslim parliamentarian and head of the party All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), Asaduddin Owaisi, has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over so-called targeted killings in India's Jammu and Kashmir, alleged Chinese intrusion, and fuel price hikes.
Addressing a gathering in Hyderabad, while talking about a series of targeted civilian killings in Kashmir, Owaisi said: "Poor workers of Bihar are being killed. Targeted killing is being done, what is the Intelligence Bureau and federal Home Minister Amit Shah doing? This is a failure of the federal government".
Referring to the deaths of Indian Army personnel in different security operations against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, the AIMIM chief said: "Nine of our soldiers died in the Union Territory, and India will be playing a T20 cricket match with Pakistan on 24 October?"
"Our soldiers have died. Will you play T20? Pakistan is playing 20-20 in Kashmir every day with the lives of the people of India", he added.
A street hawker from the state of Bihar and a labourer from Uttar Pradesh were killed in two attacks by terrorists in Srinagar and the Pulwama District of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.
A total of 11 civilians have been killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir over the past few days, sparking fears about peace in the valley.
During one of the deadliest ever terror attacks in Indian-administered Kashmir, a suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden car into a convoy of paramilitary troopers in Pulwama in 2019. It killed 40 troopers and raised tensions with rival Pakistan. India accused Pakistan of supporting terrorists, which Islamabad denied outright.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:08 GMTPentagon Chief Vows to Support Ukraine's Effort on Black Sea Region Security
11:05 GMTMuslim Parliamentarian in India Questions PM Modi's Silence on Killings in Jammu and Kashmir
10:54 GMTCalls for Probe Into Maxine Waters Over Report She Paid $80,000 in Campaign Cash to Her Daughter
10:54 GMTSergei Lavrov: NATO 'Buried' Idea of Consultations With Russia
10:41 GMTAfghan Resistance Calls for Probe Into Ex-US Envoy Khalilzad's Taliban Ties
10:28 GMTChina's PLA Ramps Up Scale, Military Drills Duration Near Arunachal Pradesh, Indian General Warns
10:16 GMTScientists Have Come Up With a Way to Improve Wear Resistance of Steel in Seawater
09:46 GMTJapan to Boost Defence Capabilities in Wake of North Korean Missile Launches, PM Kishida Says
09:32 GMTIndependence for Wales is ‘on the Table’ as New Commission Looks at the Future
09:23 GMTGlobal Times: US Should Stop Eyeing Too Much on China's Hypersonic Missiles and Broaden Its Horizons
09:16 GMT'Manchester United a Disconnected Team, Making Basic Errors': Gary Neville Rips Into Red Devils
09:07 GMTVideo of Erdogan, Surah From Quran Posted on Trump's Website After Hacking Attack
09:05 GMTTorch Handover for Beijing Winter Olympics Held in Greece
08:46 GMTCzech Police Probing Possible 'Crime Against Republic' Over President Zeman's Hospitalisation
08:35 GMTFake Edward Snowden Account Removed From Telegram After Whistleblower's Outburst
08:35 GMTKidnappers of 17 Missionaries in Haiti Demand $17 Million For Their Release, Reports Suggest
08:08 GMT'Under Cloak of Darkness': Biden Administration Reportedly Flying Migrant Children to Suburban NY
07:54 GMTShockwaves Felt in Israel After Powerful 6.4-Magnitude Quake Hits Greece
07:35 GMTPresident of European Commission: Brussels 'Will Not Allow' Poland to Put Bloc's Values 'at Risk'
07:16 GMTTen Years After Shalit Deal, Palestinian Prisoner Recalls His Release, Struggles, & Hopes