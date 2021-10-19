https://sputniknews.com/20211019/muslim-parliamentarian-in-india-questions-pm-modis-silence-on-killings-in-jammu-and-kashmir-1090027186.html

Muslim Parliamentarian in India Questions PM Modi's Silence on Killings in Jammu and Kashmir

Muslim Parliamentarian in India Questions PM Modi's Silence on Killings in Jammu and Kashmir

The Narendra Modi-led federal government is in the crosshairs of opposition parties over various issues, ranging from mounting fuel prices, increasing terror... 19.10.2021, Sputnik International

Prominent Muslim parliamentarian and head of the party All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), Asaduddin Owaisi, has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over so-called targeted killings in India's Jammu and Kashmir, alleged Chinese intrusion, and fuel price hikes.Addressing a gathering in Hyderabad, while talking about a series of targeted civilian killings in Kashmir, Owaisi said: "Poor workers of Bihar are being killed. Targeted killing is being done, what is the Intelligence Bureau and federal Home Minister Amit Shah doing? This is a failure of the federal government".Referring to the deaths of Indian Army personnel in different security operations against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, the AIMIM chief said: "Nine of our soldiers died in the Union Territory, and India will be playing a T20 cricket match with Pakistan on 24 October?""Our soldiers have died. Will you play T20? Pakistan is playing 20-20 in Kashmir every day with the lives of the people of India", he added.A street hawker from the state of Bihar and a labourer from Uttar Pradesh were killed in two attacks by terrorists in Srinagar and the Pulwama District of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.A total of 11 civilians have been killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir over the past few days, sparking fears about peace in the valley.During one of the deadliest ever terror attacks in Indian-administered Kashmir, a suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden car into a convoy of paramilitary troopers in Pulwama in 2019. It killed 40 troopers and raised tensions with rival Pakistan. India accused Pakistan of supporting terrorists, which Islamabad denied outright.

