Prominent Muslim Party to Protest Across India After Attack on Party Chief's Car

Prominent Muslim Party to Protest Across India After Attack on Party Chief's Car

On Thursday, unknown assailants fired three or four rounds of bullets at India's prominent Muslim leader Asaduddin Owaisi at the Chhajarsi toll plaza in Uttar... 04.02.2022, Sputnik International

india

india

muslim

muslim

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party unit will organise a peaceful protest across the country on Friday, demanding a detailed investigation into the attack on its chief Asaduddin Owaisi. The decision was announced by AIMIM party spokesperson and parliamentarian from Aurangabad District Imtiaz Jaleel.Jaleel also sought putting in place stringent security arrangements for the AIMIM president during his public meetings in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh state.Uttar Pradesh state police have informed that two persons named Sachin and Shubham have been arrested in the matter. The accused told police that the AIMIM chief's anti-Hindu comments hurt them."Police has arrested two people -- Shubham and Sachin who attacked -- Owaisi's car," wrote a twitter user while posting the video of accused.Although the situation remained calm in Uttar Pradesh after the attack, tension prevailed in his home state of Telangana. Protesting the attacks on the AIMIM chief, a black flag was hoisted at Charminar Market in Telangana's capital city of Hyderabad. Local hawkers in the area also closed their shops as a sign of protest against the attack.Owaisi, a staunch critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), has often come under attack for his speeches, which are often called "anti-Hindu speech".Last September, Owaisi's official residence in New Delhi was vandalised by a group of Hindu Sena (a Hindu group) men, who called the MP a "jihadi".

