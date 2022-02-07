https://sputniknews.com/20220207/josep-borrell-and-antony-blinken-speak-at-eu-us-energy-council-1092829477.html

Josep Borrell and Antony Blinken Speak at EU-US Energy Council

Josep Borrell and Antony Blinken Speak at EU-US Energy Council

Two weeks ago, US President Joe Biden and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen issued a joint statement in which they stressed the importance of accelerating the... 07.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-07T17:09+0000

2022-02-07T17:09+0000

2022-02-07T17:09+0000

us

europe

energy

renewable energy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/07/1092829452_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2d07de0ea4c5bfd19a71dc4eb3db8c3e.jpg

The European Union's foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell and his American counterpart, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, are delivering speeches in Washington, where EU and US representatives are attending the US-EU Energy Council. The format, which first started in 2009, will reportedly be devoted to two topics this year: climate change and European energy security.The two sides are to discuss broader efforts to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases and other ways of fighting climate change. They will also discuss finding alternative sources of natural gas for Europe in light of the ongoing tensions in Ukraine exacerbated by the West's allegations that Russia is possibly planning to "invade" it. Last year, the EU faced soaring gas prices amid a shortage of global LNG supplies, big domestic demand, and failure to fill up European gas reservoirs in time before winter.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Josep Borrell and Antony Blinken Speak at EU-US Energy Council Josep Borrell and Antony Blinken Speak at EU-US Energy Council 2022-02-07T17:09+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

us, europe, energy, renewable energy, видео