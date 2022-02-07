https://sputniknews.com/20220207/australia-to-reopen-borders-to-all-visa-holders-1092808954.html

Australia to Reopen Borders to All Visa Holders, Visitors Must Be Double Vaccinated

Australia will reopen its borders for all visa holders starting from 21 February, but travellers have to be double vaccinated, the country's Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Monday, according to 7 News.Morrison added that the requirement of double vaccination is the rule "everyone is expected to abide by".Australia has remained closed to foreign tourists, and until 21 February, the country will only allow entry for personal, business, educational, and humanitarian purposes.Australia's borders have been closed since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since November of last year, authorities have allowed fully vaccinated citizens to travel abroad and return without quarantine, but have limited international traffic to two airports in Sydney and Melbourne. Unvaccinated citizens have the opportunity to return to their homeland, but are required to undergo a two-week quarantine.

