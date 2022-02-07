Australia to Reopen Borders to All Visa Holders, Visitors Must Be Double Vaccinated
03:37 GMT 07.02.2022 (Updated: 04:17 GMT 07.02.2022)
Australia has implemented strict lockdown rules throughout the pandemic, including a travel ban, and the country has been reporting over the latest months one of the lowest COVID-19 mortality rates in the world.
Australia will reopen its borders for all visa holders starting from 21 February, but travellers have to be double vaccinated, the country's Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Monday, according to 7 News.
"It's almost two years since we took the decision to close the borders to Australia. The National Cabinet has decided today Australia will reopen our borders to all remaining visa holders on February 21 of this year", he told reporters after a meeting of the federal national security committee.
Morrison added that the requirement of double vaccination is the rule "everyone is expected to abide by".
"If you're double vaccinated, we look forward to welcoming you back to Australia and I know the tourism industry will be looking forward to that", he said.
Australia has remained closed to foreign tourists, and until 21 February, the country will only allow entry for personal, business, educational, and humanitarian purposes.
Australia's borders have been closed since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since November of last year, authorities have allowed fully vaccinated citizens to travel abroad and return without quarantine, but have limited international traffic to two airports in Sydney and Melbourne. Unvaccinated citizens have the opportunity to return to their homeland, but are required to undergo a two-week quarantine.