https://sputniknews.com/20220120/djokovic-allegedly-to-sue-australian-govt-for-ill-treatment-with-damages-including-ao-prize-money-1092391511.html

Djokovic Allegedly to Sue Australian Gov’t For ‘Ill Treatment’ With Damages Including AO Prize Money

Djokovic Allegedly to Sue Australian Gov’t For ‘Ill Treatment’ With Damages Including AO Prize Money

Unvaccinated Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic, denied a visa to take part in the Australian Open, is believed to be gearing up to sue the Australian government.

2022-01-20T10:04+0000

2022-01-20T10:04+0000

2022-01-20T10:04+0000

australian open tennis championship

australia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0f/1092286938_0:281:2641:1767_1920x0_80_0_0_b62fa5d7ec4a4475fb0cb84ea525caf5.jpg

Unvaccinated Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic, whose battle with Canberra after being denied a visa to take part in the Australian Open made global headlines, is believed to be gearing up for further action, reported The Sun.The current men's singles world No. 1 is considering suing the Australian government for £3.2mln for “ill treatment”, according to insiders cited by the publication.The purported damages figure includes the £2.3mln prize money that the Serbian athlete, who won nine of his 20 Grand Slam trophies at the Australian Open, expected to have won.A source close to his agent Edoardo Artladi was cited as saying:Lawyer Toma Fila was quoted as adding that the player “should sue” after being subjected to “humiliating treatment”.During his stay in Melbourne, Djokovic was forced to spend most of his time at the Park Hotel used to house asylum-seekers.Djokovic is currently back home in Belgrade, Serbia.The saga that started when Djokovic, who isn't vaccinated against COVID-19, landed at Melbourne airport on 5 January, and culminated with his deportation on the eve of the Australian Open.In a further blow to the player, the deportation was accompanied by a three-year visa ban.With the current requirements demanding that everyone at the Australian Open, from players and their support teams to spectators, be inoculated against COVID-19, Djokovic - a vocal opponent of vaccine mandates - argued he had a jab exemption. The latter had been approved by two independent medical panels and Tennis Australia – the governing body for the sport in the country – after he provided documents showing that he recently had COVID-19.However, border officials argued that his exemption was not valid, with the visa later revoked over a violation of the country's COVID vaccination rules. Djokovic lost his 11-day legal battle as three Federal Court judges decided unanimously on 16 January to uphold Immigration Minister Alex Hawke’s decision to revoke his visa for a second time.According to Hawke, if Djokovic had been allowed to stay despite not being inoculated, this could have incited "civil unrest".Djokovic, 34, said he was “extremely disappointed” by the decision, yet it and would cooperate in his “departure from the country”. He added he planned “to rest and to recuperate”.On 17 January, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison did not rule out that the Serbian tennis star may participate in the Australian Open tennis tournament next year, despite the three-year ban."It [ban to enter Australia] does cover a three year period, but there is the opportunity for him to return under right circumstances, and it will be considered at the time," Morrison said.

https://sputniknews.com/20220118/novak-djokovics-woes-continue-as-us-open-set-to-become-3rd-grand-slam-to-bar-unvaccinated-players-1092338095.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220117/australian-pm-accused-of-double-standards-on-anti-vaxxer-lawmakers-amid-djokovic-saga-1092314110.html

australia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

australian open tennis championship, australia