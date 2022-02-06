Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20220206/perus-prime-minister-reportedly-resigns-days-after-assuming-post-1092790314.html
Peru's Prime Minister Reportedly Resigns Days After Assuming Post
Peru's Prime Minister Reportedly Resigns Days After Assuming Post
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Peruvian Prime Minister Hector Valer Pinto has submitted a request for resignation to President Pedro Castillo days after assuming... 06.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-06T05:09+0000
2022-02-06T05:24+0000
"I have come to tell you that I accept defeat", Pinto was quoted as saying by the Peruvian radio station RPP on Saturday, explaining that allegations of him being an abuser, spread by the media, are all based on false facts.Pinto has submitted his resignation request to President Castillo, according to RPP. The prime minister reportedly plans to sue those individuals spreading domestic violence allegations against him.Pinto became Peru's new prime minister on 1 February. The day after he assumed office, media reports emerged that there were corruption allegations against him and that he was reported for domestic violence in 2016, by his wife and daughter. Pinto has denied all the allegations.Peruvian President Pedro Castillo said on Friday that he had decided to recompose the cabinet, without specifically mentioning Pinto.
Peru's Prime Minister Reportedly Resigns Days After Assuming Post

05:09 GMT 06.02.2022 (Updated: 05:24 GMT 06.02.2022)
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Peruvian Prime Minister Hector Valer Pinto has submitted a request for resignation to President Pedro Castillo days after assuming office, amid allegations of domestic violence, media outlets have reported.
"I have come to tell you that I accept defeat", Pinto was quoted as saying by the Peruvian radio station RPP on Saturday, explaining that allegations of him being an abuser, spread by the media, are all based on false facts.
Pinto has submitted his resignation request to President Castillo, according to RPP. The prime minister reportedly plans to sue those individuals spreading domestic violence allegations against him.
Pinto became Peru's new prime minister on 1 February. The day after he assumed office, media reports emerged that there were corruption allegations against him and that he was reported for domestic violence in 2016, by his wife and daughter. Pinto has denied all the allegations.
Peruvian President Pedro Castillo said on Friday that he had decided to recompose the cabinet, without specifically mentioning Pinto.
