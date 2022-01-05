Peru Prosecutor's Office Launches Corruption Probe Against President Castillo - Reports

On December 18, Peruvian Attorney General Daniel Soria appealed to the prosecutor's office accusing Castillo of alleged illegal patronage and abuse of power. Soria stated that the president had secret meetings with entrepreneur Karelim Lopez, the assistant to a consortium that won a $58 million contract on roadworks in the country. Soria mentioned it was most likely that the purpose of these meetings was to assist the consortium in winning the contract. Lopez herself is under the investigation over alleged corruption.La Republica reported that Avalos decided to begin a preliminary investigation against Castillo on charges of abuse of power and collusion. Castillo is reported to conclude a contract with Lopez for the purchase of a large batch of biodiesel, as well as a contract for the construction of the Tarat road bridge across the Huallaga river.In the end of December, Castillo refuted all accusations and voluntarily gave access to his bank accounts and phone conversations and asked the prosecutor's office to summon him for questioning ahead of schedule.Per the Peruvian constitution, the incumbent president can only be accused of treason, obstructing elections, dissolving and obstructing the work of the congress and the electoral system. It means that the investigation will be postponed until the end of his presidential term in July 2026.
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Peruvian Prosecutor General Zoraida Avalos began preliminary investigation against President Pedro Castillo on suspicion of corruption, Peru's newspaper La Republica reported on Tuesday.
On December 18, Peruvian Attorney General Daniel Soria appealed to the prosecutor's office accusing Castillo of alleged illegal patronage and abuse of power. Soria stated that the president had secret meetings with entrepreneur Karelim Lopez, the assistant to a consortium that won a $58 million contract on roadworks in the country.
Soria mentioned it was most likely that the purpose of these meetings was to assist the consortium in winning the contract. Lopez herself is under the investigation over alleged corruption.
La Republica reported that Avalos decided to begin a preliminary investigation against Castillo on charges of abuse of power and collusion. Castillo is reported to conclude a contract with Lopez for the purchase of a large batch of biodiesel, as well as a contract for the construction of the Tarat road bridge across the Huallaga river.
In the end of December, Castillo refuted all accusations and voluntarily gave access to his bank accounts and phone conversations and asked the prosecutor's office to summon him for questioning ahead of schedule.
Per the Peruvian constitution, the incumbent president can only be accused of treason, obstructing elections, dissolving and obstructing the work of the congress and the electoral system. It means that the investigation will be postponed until the end of his presidential term in July 2026.