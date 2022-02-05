Registration was successful!
State Dept. Grilled on Russian False Flag: "Where's the Evidence?"
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Austin Pelli talk about the State Dept. spokesman getting roasted over failing to provide evidence that... 05.02.2022, Sputnik International
State Dept. Grilled on Russian False Flag: "Where's The Evidence?"
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Austin Pelli talk about the State Dept. spokesman getting roasted over failing to provide evidence that Russia is planning a false flag op, what standard procedure is when reporting classified info, and if vaccinating young children is worth it.
Guests:Mark Sleboda - International Security Analyst | New Age of McCarthyism as US Fearmongers Over Russian and Chinese UnityJohn Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer | State Dept. Can't Prove Russia False Flag Claim, What's Standard Practice?Dr. Mikhail Kogan - Physician | Vaccinating Children Under 5: A Regulatory GambleIn the first hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to talk about the fiery exchange between State Dept. spokesman Ned Price and AP writer Matt Lee, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping warming up to each other in the face of Olympic boycotts and NATO pressure, and the rise of the second era of McCarthyism.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by John Kiriakou to discuss what standard procedure is when reporting and sharing confidential information, the U.S. working with Israel to obtain notoriously powerful spyware software, and why Idlib has been such a hot target for US commandos.In the third hour, Dr. Mikhail Kogan joined the conversation to talk about whether marijuana and its compounds could effectively treat COVID-19. We also talked about how COVID vaccines affect women’s menstrual cycles and if the benefits of vaccinating children under 5-years-old outweigh the potential side effects.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
07:23 GMT 05.02.2022 (Updated: 10:24 GMT 05.02.2022)
State Dept. Grilled on Russian False Flag: "Where's The Evidence?"
Jamarl Thomas
Austin Pelli
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Austin Pelli talk about the State Dept. spokesman getting roasted over failing to provide evidence that Russia is planning a false flag op, what standard procedure is when reporting classified info, and if vaccinating young children is worth it.
Guests:
Mark Sleboda - International Security Analyst | New Age of McCarthyism as US Fearmongers Over Russian and Chinese Unity
John Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer | State Dept. Can't Prove Russia False Flag Claim, What's Standard Practice?
Dr. Mikhail Kogan - Physician | Vaccinating Children Under 5: A Regulatory Gamble
In the first hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to talk about the fiery exchange between State Dept. spokesman Ned Price and AP writer Matt Lee, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping warming up to each other in the face of Olympic boycotts and NATO pressure, and the rise of the second era of McCarthyism.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by John Kiriakou to discuss what standard procedure is when reporting and sharing confidential information, the U.S. working with Israel to obtain notoriously powerful spyware software, and why Idlib has been such a hot target for US commandos.
In the third hour, Dr. Mikhail Kogan joined the conversation to talk about whether marijuana and its compounds could effectively treat COVID-19. We also talked about how COVID vaccines affect women's menstrual cycles and if the benefits of vaccinating children under 5-years-old outweigh the potential side effects.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
