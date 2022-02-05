Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220205/jack-grealish-makes-surprising-hair-transformation-after-moving-to-manchester-city-1092772144.html
Jack Grealish Makes Surprising Hair Transformation After Moving to Manchester City
Jack Grealish Makes Surprising Hair Transformation After Moving to Manchester City
Fans devoted chants and songs to famous footballer Jack Grealish, women admired the handsome player’s hair, and men tried to copy his famous hairstyle. Each of... 05.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-05T11:25+0000
2022-02-05T11:25+0000
sport
manchester city
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/05/1083537097_0:177:3015:1872_1920x0_80_0_0_e2bdab5a03f9167c86390ec13098f108.jpg
On 4 February, A-Star Barbers, which provides haircuts to such stars as Paul Pogba, Eden Hazard and John Terry, posted a video on Instagram of a grinning Grealish and his famous hair.Now Grealish has a short fade on the back and sides of his head, with an up-and-over style on top, according to the video.The Manchester City player consigned his well-known hairstyle to history, and he delighted fans with his new look, who had wanted him to change his hairstyle.In summer 2021, the 26-year-old football player arrived in Manchester City from Aston Villa for as many as 120 million euros, and he has made 23 appearances for the club so far this season, scoring three goals and adding three assists.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/05/1083537097_141:0:2872:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6a9d25c8b76a1082ed039c19040263af.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sport, manchester city

Jack Grealish Makes Surprising Hair Transformation After Moving to Manchester City

11:25 GMT 05.02.2022
© AP Photo / Richard HeathcoteFILE - In this Wednesday, May 19, 2021 file photo, Aston Villa's Jack Grealish looks on during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Premier League champion Manchester City has broken the British transfer record to sign midfielder Jack Grealish from Aston Villa. City reportedly paid a transfer fee of 100 million pounds ($139 million) — the most ever by a Premier League club. The 25-year-old Grealish signed a six-year contract.
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 19, 2021 file photo, Aston Villa's Jack Grealish looks on during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Premier League champion Manchester City has broken the British transfer record to sign midfielder Jack Grealish from Aston Villa. City reportedly paid a transfer fee of 100 million pounds ($139 million) — the most ever by a Premier League club. The 25-year-old Grealish signed a six-year contract. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.02.2022
© AP Photo / Richard Heathcote
Subscribe
Fans devoted chants and songs to famous footballer Jack Grealish, women admired the handsome player’s hair, and men tried to copy his famous hairstyle. Each of his appearances on the field was met with enthusiastic applause.
On 4 February, A-Star Barbers, which provides haircuts to such stars as Paul Pogba, Eden Hazard and John Terry, posted a video on Instagram of a grinning Grealish and his famous hair.
Now Grealish has a short fade on the back and sides of his head, with an up-and-over style on top, according to the video.
The Manchester City player consigned his well-known hairstyle to history, and he delighted fans with his new look, who had wanted him to change his hairstyle.
In summer 2021, the 26-year-old football player arrived in Manchester City from Aston Villa for as many as 120 million euros, and he has made 23 appearances for the club so far this season, scoring three goals and adding three assists.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese