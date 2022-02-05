Jack Grealish Makes Surprising Hair Transformation After Moving to Manchester City
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 19, 2021 file photo, Aston Villa's Jack Grealish looks on during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Fans devoted chants and songs to famous footballer Jack Grealish, women admired the handsome player’s hair, and men tried to copy his famous hairstyle. Each of his appearances on the field was met with enthusiastic applause.
On 4 February, A-Star Barbers, which provides haircuts to such stars as Paul Pogba, Eden Hazard and John Terry, posted a video on Instagram of a grinning Grealish and his famous hair.
Now Grealish has a short fade on the back and sides of his head, with an up-and-over style on top, according to the video.
The Manchester City player consigned his well-known hairstyle to history, and he delighted fans with his new look, who had wanted him to change his hairstyle.
In summer 2021, the 26-year-old football player arrived in Manchester City from Aston Villa for as many as 120 million euros, and he has made 23 appearances for the club so far this season, scoring three goals and adding three assists.