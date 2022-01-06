https://sputniknews.com/20220106/manchester-city-chief-pep-guardiola-tests-positive-for-covid-19-1092063678.html

Manchester City Chief Pep Guardiola Tests Positive For COVID-19

Manchester City Chief Pep Guardiola Tests Positive For COVID-19

Sports fans are now experiencing a bad case of déjà vu – the Omicron variant, which is said to be more contagious than previous strains has started affecting... 06.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-06T12:27+0000

2022-01-06T12:27+0000

2022-01-06T13:09+0000

manchester city

football

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has tested positive for COVID-19, the club has announced. In a statement on social media, the club said the Spaniard would miss Friday’s FA Cup game against Swindon Town.The 50-year-old is now isolating along with his assistant Juanma Lillo, several players, and staff. The club said Guardiola's positive test brings the number of those isolating for COVID-19-related reasons to 21. Seven of them are first-team players. So far there has been no information that Friday’s game may be postponed due to the epidemiological situation at the club.Pep Guardiola has become the latest Premier League manager to contract COVID-19. Burnley boss Sean Dyche recently fell ill, while Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp had to miss the club's game with Chelsea after receiving a "suspected positive" test.The Reds' Carabao Cup semifinal game against Arsenal has been postponed after there was a "severe outbreak" of COVID-19 in the club. Liverpool said it had temporarily closed their first-team training centre after assistant manager Pep Lijnders became the latest employee to test positive.April 16:05 Overall, 17 top games have been postponed in England since December due to the surge of cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, which is said to be more contagious than previous strains.Overall, 17 top games have been postponed in England since December due to the surge of cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, which is said to be more contagious than previous strains.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

manchester city, football