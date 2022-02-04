‘You're Not Really Gonna Like This’: Repairman Details Work With Hunter Biden’s ‘Laptop From Hell’
© AFP 2022 / ASTRID STAWIARZNEW YORK, NY - MAY 28: Hunter Biden attends the T&C Philanthropy Summit with screening of "Generosity Of Eye" at Lincoln Center with Town & Country on May 28, 2014 in New York City.
A series of scandalous reports about Hunter Biden by The New York Post was based on data reportedly obtained from a laptop that he had left for repair. Documents suggesting his shady business dealings were said to be discovered in 2019 by the FBI, after being informed by the repair shop's owner, but the information was leaked by Rudy Giuliani.
Hunter Biden seemed to be drunk when he appeared in the workshop to leave his laptop, and the FBI was later indifferent toward its unseemly content, said the former owner of "The Mac Shop" in Wilmington, Delaware, John Paul Mac Isaac, according to Fox News.
"I could definitely tell that he was inebriated," he said, specifying that Hunter entered his shop on April 12, 2019, just before closing time.
"When I asked for his last name, there was a long pause. And he kind of sarcastically added Biden. I had to ask Hunter for his password. And he started laughing. He was like, you're not really gonna like this," Mac Isaac said.
After examining documents indicating possible fraud schemes along with the discovery of volumes of homemade pornography, the repairman contacted the FBI, but the latter did not appear to be very interested in the contents of the laptop, according to Mac Isaac.
"I think that was my first indication that maybe the FBI was more interested in returning the laptop to the former owner and protecting the Bidens than they were protecting me or getting this to the proper channel," he said.
Mac Isaac later also passed the data from the laptop to Rudy Giuliani.
21 November 2021, 03:16 GMT
In October 2020, the New York Post published a series of controversial reports about Hunter Biden, alleging that his family, including the current US President Joe Biden, was involved in corruption schemes related to Hunter’s businesses in Ukraine and China. They claimed, in particular, that Joe Biden was aware that his son, who was on the board of the Ukrainian company Burisma between 2014 and 2019, had reportedly been using his father's position as US vice president for financial gain.
Some of the documents, according to the reports, indicate the Bidens were abusing their authority to make beneficial deals with a wealthy Communist Party-linked Chinese tycoon.
Hunter Biden, who has been under investigation for possible tax fraud, claimed that the laptop didn’t belong to him. Apart from that, the scandalous revelations were accompanied by reports claiming that the repair shop was a “cover story” and that the contents were handed over to Giuliani by Russian hackers. In addition, Twitter also restricted access to the New York Post’s articles, marking the posts as “hacked materials.”
In December 2020, Mac Isaac sued Twitter for defamation, saying that he was unfairly dubbed a “hacker.” He was reportedly forced to close his business due to numerous threats and negative reviews as a result of Twitter's restrictions.