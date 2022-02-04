Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220204/us-troop-deployments-in-europe-counter-diplomacy-increase-tensions---expert-1092732954.html
US Troop Deployments in Europe Counter Diplomacy, Increase Tensions - Expert
US Troop Deployments in Europe Counter Diplomacy, Increase Tensions - Expert
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States’ decision to deploy additional troops in Europe to deter the alleged Russian aggression against Ukraine completely... 04.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-04T00:00+0000
2022-02-04T00:00+0000
us troops
europe
diplomacy
ukraine
us
russia
tensions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0c/1090671689_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7e13ec9030d51876f9271ee96af2420f.jpg
The US Defense Department announced on Wednesday that it would deploy additional troops to Poland, Germany and Romania within the next several days. US officials said the deployment is designed to reinforce NATO's eastern flank amid the Ukraine crisis.The United States is not taking much care of Ukraine’s or Europe’s security when it solely tries to advance its own political objectives, he said.“The current situation has been created by the West, and more specifically the United States, for many reasons, including&nbsp; to distract&nbsp; from domestic issues; contain Russia; limit European and Russian cooperation hence limiting European sovereignty and economic development; and maintain US hegemony,” Rasmussen said.The new US deployments seek to provoke Russia and while Moscow has no plans to attack Ukraine, such a development, here including an escalation in the Donbas, may force Kremlin to take appropriate reciprocal defensive actions, Rasmussen said.“These actions will increase tensions, however I do not think Russia will launch any attack,” he said.Rasmussen noted that most of the Russian troops are currently stationed in established bases hundreds of kilometers away from the border with Ukraine.The appropriate approach would be for Europe to stand up for its own interests and for Ukraine should implement the Minsk agreements, he said.The situation regarding Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after the United States accused Russia of a troop build-up near the border with Ukraine and of allegedly preparing an invasion. Russia has repeatedly denied the accusations,&nbsp; saying it does not plan to attack any country, including Ukraine, but reserves the right to move troops within its sovereign territory,Russia has pointed to NATO's military activities near Russia’s borders and warned the alliance’s plans to expand further eastward are a threat to its national security.
https://sputniknews.com/20220203/watch-state-dept-spox-tells-ap-journo-to-find-solace-in-russia-if-doubting-us-credibility-1092732187.html
ukraine
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0c/1090671689_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3a62842c84deeef52bc2abf6792c3da8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us troops, europe, diplomacy, ukraine, us, russia, tensions

US Troop Deployments in Europe Counter Diplomacy, Increase Tensions - Expert

00:00 GMT 04.02.2022
© USMC/Cpl. Samuel CorumSgt. Robert B. Brown from Fayetteville, N.C. with Regimental Combat Team 6, Combat Camera Unit watches over the civilian Fire Fighters at the burn pit as smoke and flames rise into the night sky behind him on May 25th, 2007.
Sgt. Robert B. Brown from Fayetteville, N.C. with Regimental Combat Team 6, Combat Camera Unit watches over the civilian Fire Fighters at the burn pit as smoke and flames rise into the night sky behind him on May 25th, 2007. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.02.2022
© USMC/Cpl. Samuel Corum
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States’ decision to deploy additional troops in Europe to deter the alleged Russian aggression against Ukraine completely counters the ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis and increases tensions in the region, Eurasia Center Vice President Earl Rasmussen told Sputnik.
The US Defense Department announced on Wednesday that it would deploy additional troops to Poland, Germany and Romania within the next several days. US officials said the deployment is designed to reinforce NATO's eastern flank amid the Ukraine crisis.
“This move is completely counter to diplomatic efforts and only acts to increase tensions which only leads to a more dangerous situation,” Rasmussen, a retired US Army colonel, said when asked to comment on the  validity of this measure.
The United States is not taking much care of Ukraine’s or Europe’s security when it solely tries to advance its own political objectives, he said.
“The current situation has been created by the West, and more specifically the United States, for many reasons, including  to distract  from domestic issues; contain Russia; limit European and Russian cooperation hence limiting European sovereignty and economic development; and maintain US hegemony,” Rasmussen said.
The new US deployments seek to provoke Russia and while Moscow has no plans to attack Ukraine, such a development, here including an escalation in the Donbas, may force Kremlin to take appropriate reciprocal defensive actions, Rasmussen said.
“These actions will increase tensions, however I do not think Russia will launch any attack,” he said.
Rasmussen noted that most of the Russian troops are currently stationed in established bases hundreds of kilometers away from the border with Ukraine.
US State Department spokesperson Ned Price argues with AP reporter Matt Lee at a presser on February 3, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.02.2022
Watch: State Dept Spox Tells AP Journo to ‘Find Solace’ in Russia if Doubting US Credibility
Yesterday, 22:07 GMT
The appropriate approach would be for Europe to stand up for its own interests and for Ukraine should implement the Minsk agreements, he said.
“Both Ukraine and Europe need to seek a rapprochement with Russia,” Rasmussen added.
The situation regarding Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after the United States accused Russia of a troop build-up near the border with Ukraine and of allegedly preparing an invasion. Russia has repeatedly denied the accusations,  saying it does not plan to attack any country, including Ukraine, but reserves the right to move troops within its sovereign territory,
Russia has pointed to NATO's military activities near Russia’s borders and warned the alliance’s plans to expand further eastward are a threat to its national security.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese