Republican Party Censures US Congressman Kinzinger, Cheney Over January 6 Probe - Reports
Republican Party Censures US Congressman Kinzinger, Cheney Over January 6 Probe - Reports
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The Republican National Committee (RNC) voted to censure US Congressmen Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney for their work with the House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021, events at the US Capitol, the Washington Post reported on Friday.
The censure resolution was passed by the RNC during their winter meeting in Salt Lake City, Utah, by a voice vote without debate or discussion, the report said.The RNC accused Cheney and Kinzinger of engaging in actions in their positions on the House Select Committee that are not befitting of Republican members of Congress, including for their disregard for minority rights and due process.Kinzinger said in a statement via Twitter on Thursday that he does not regret his decision to uphold his oath of office and defend the Constitution, adding he will continue to focus his efforts on standing for truth. Cheney also issued a statement on Thursday accusing Republicans of making themselves “willing hostages” to former President Donald Trump.
19:30 GMT 04.02.2022

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The Republican National Committee (RNC) voted to censure US Congressmen Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney for their work with the House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021, events at the US Capitol, the Washington Post reported on Friday.
The censure resolution was passed by the RNC during their winter meeting in Salt Lake City, Utah, by a voice vote without debate or discussion, the report said.
“Resolved, That the Republican National Committee hereby formally censures Representatives Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and shall immediately cease any and all support of them as members of the Republican Party for their behavior which has been destructive to the institution of the US House of Representatives, the Republican Party and our republic, and is inconsistent with the position of the Conference,” the censure resolution said.
The RNC accused Cheney and Kinzinger of engaging in actions in their positions on the House Select Committee that are not befitting of Republican members of Congress, including for their disregard for minority rights and due process.
Kinzinger said in a statement via Twitter on Thursday that he does not regret his decision to uphold his oath of office and defend the Constitution, adding he will continue to focus his efforts on standing for truth. Cheney also issued a statement on Thursday accusing Republicans of making themselves “willing hostages” to former President Donald Trump.
