'Guy Has No Clue': Prince Harry Mocked After Giving Advice on Mental Health to Employees
'Guy Has No Clue': Prince Harry Mocked After Giving Advice on Mental Health to Employees
'Guy Has No Clue': Prince Harry Mocked After Giving Advice on Mental Health to Employees

07:21 GMT 04.02.2022
Daria Bedenko
Having given up on his royal duties, Prince Harry appears to have retrained as a mental health influencer. Recently he has become a chief information officer at a San Fransisco-based company, BetterUp, which specialises in providing coaching and mental health services to businesses and individuals.
Prince Harry has stepped forward with yet another kernel of advice for working people on how to maintain their mental health, noting the importance of employers giving "everyone time to focus on themselves".

"From an employer's perspective, you can't expect your people to put in the work on themselves when you're not giving them the time to do that," Harry said, speaking at the virtual panel of BetterUp, where he is one of the top influncers.

Alongside Harry were BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux, tennis player Serena Williams and Harry's wife, Meghan Markle.
However, the insight about improving one's working routine for the sake of mental health was not welcomed by everyone. Among those unimpressed by Harry's advice were several who questioned the Duke's familiarity with hard work.
Other people pointed out that, despite his popularity and celebrity status, Prince Harry is still no medical expert to give credible mental health advice.
When the Duke shared what were his own reasons for having a "burnout", some users raised eyebrows, apparently being unable to relate to what appears to be triggering and difficult for the British former royal.
"It's really difficult to take mental health advice from a 40 year old who in the middle of a pandemic was complaining on Oprah that he only had his mom's millions to rely on because dad cut him off. This is all during people losing their livelihoods," one user noted.
"This guy has no clue...", another one smirked.
Other people suggested that Prince Harry could do more useful things, from his perspective, than offering mental health recommendations.
"Harry could have used his position to do this for charities. Instead he’s been monetised to increase shareholder value. I don’t see him the same way anymore," one user said.
The Duke's efforts in the field of coaching have not seemed to attract unwavering praise among social media users. In early December, he was grilled online after saying that that quitting a job can be good for one's mental health. People blasted him for being "out of touch" with the real world, where sometimes it is impossible to just resign without having a hard time making ends meet.
