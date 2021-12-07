Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211207/prince-harry-raises-eyebrows-as-duke-says-quitting-jobs-can-be-good-for-mental-health-1091296624.html
Prince Harry Raises Eyebrows as Duke Says Quitting Jobs Can Be Good For Mental Health
Prince Harry Raises Eyebrows as Duke Says Quitting Jobs Can Be Good For Mental Health
Prince Harry has recommended that people who are "stuck in jobs that don't bring them joy" quit, since it may do their mental health some good.
2021-12-07T07:49+0000
2021-12-07T07:51+0000
prince harry
society
jobs
mental health
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/11/1083632463_0:45:2001:1170_1920x0_80_0_0_179d5756b3ffc8d678d0c4540b5097c1.jpg
Prince Harry has recommended that people who are "stuck in jobs that don't bring them joy" quit, since it may do their mental health some good. His remarks have since prompted a heated debate online.The royal recently signed up to work for the San Francisco-based company BetterUp, which provides coaching and mental health services to businesses and individuals. Yet Harry's particular mental health advice did not sit well with many critics. Among them is royal biographer Angela Levin, who said that Harry is "utterly out of touch" with the people he is advising.Other netizens also weighed in, accusing Harry of arrogance and pointing to not everyone being as financially secure as the Duke of Sussex to leave a job over mental health concerns.Some critics noted that Harry may have a point and "being aware that the job you're doing may be causing you harm is a major step forward", but the reality is still harsh.BetterUp has not disclosed the salary that Prince Harry receives as its chief information officer.Harry got the job about two years ago after stepping down from his senior role in the British Royal Family. Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, subsequently moved to the United States after deciding they wanted to live financially independent lives. Among other things, the Sussexes have inked a lucrative deal with Netflix to produce content like documentaries, children's shows, and films. The couple has also signed a content-production deal with the audio streaming service Spotify.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/11/1083632463_0:0:1901:1426_1920x0_80_0_0_3f8a118031e14e74b5f8de27afd5da6b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
prince harry, society, jobs, mental health

Prince Harry Raises Eyebrows as Duke Says Quitting Jobs Can Be Good For Mental Health

07:49 GMT 07.12.2021 (Updated: 07:51 GMT 07.12.2021)
© AP Photo / Kirsty WigglesworthIn this Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, file photo, Britain's Prince Harry arrives in the gardens of Buckingham Palace in London.
In this Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, file photo, Britain's Prince Harry arrives in the gardens of Buckingham Palace in London. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2021
© AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The Duke of Sussex himself stepped away from royal duties in the United Kingdom nearly two years ago, together with his wife Meghan Markle. The couple parted ways with the Royal Family, moving to the United States and have already secured lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify.
Prince Harry has recommended that people who are "stuck in jobs that don't bring them joy" quit, since it may do their mental health some good. His remarks have since prompted a heated debate online.

"Many people around the world have been stuck in jobs that didn't bring them joy, now they are putting their mental health and happiness first", Prince Harry told the US business magazine Fast Company. "We're just at the beginning of the mental health awakening. This work has never been more important because people are finally paying attention".

The royal recently signed up to work for the San Francisco-based company BetterUp, which provides coaching and mental health services to businesses and individuals.
Yet Harry's particular mental health advice did not sit well with many critics. Among them is royal biographer Angela Levin, who said that Harry is "utterly out of touch" with the people he is advising.

"Not everyone has £30m tucked away in the bank. I wonder if he'd give the same advice to people whose mental health is made worse by their marriage. Be quiet H please", she tweeted.

Other netizens also weighed in, accusing Harry of arrogance and pointing to not everyone being as financially secure as the Duke of Sussex to leave a job over mental health concerns.
Some critics noted that Harry may have a point and "being aware that the job you're doing may be causing you harm is a major step forward", but the reality is still harsh.

"Not everyone has the luxury to just quit and then look around - most have to keep earning before they take the plunge. But actually knowing there's a reason can be a tremendous help", Peter Francis, director at the engineering consultancy firm MAT Ltd in Worcester, told the Daily Mail.

BetterUp has not disclosed the salary that Prince Harry receives as its chief information officer.
Harry got the job about two years ago after stepping down from his senior role in the British Royal Family. Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, subsequently moved to the United States after deciding they wanted to live financially independent lives. Among other things, the Sussexes have inked a lucrative deal with Netflix to produce content like documentaries, children's shows, and films. The couple has also signed a content-production deal with the audio streaming service Spotify.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:49 GMTPrince Harry Raises Eyebrows as Duke Says Quitting Jobs Can Be Good For Mental Health
07:23 GMTArsenal Star Martin Odegaard Slams His Own Team After Shock Loss to Everton in Premier League
07:18 GMTIndian Farmer Turns Into Millionaire Overnight After Digging Up 13-Carat Diamond
07:10 GMTFramed Naked Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Other Nude Pictures Belonging to Epstein Shown at Trial
07:04 GMTChina Slams US for 'Trying to Disrupt' Beijing Olympics, Vows Response to Diplomatic Boycott
07:00 GMTMost Americans, Europeans Oppose Cancel Culture, Poll Reveals
06:42 GMTUS Completes Construction of Long-Range Radar Against Missile Threats in Alaska
06:41 GMTSweden's Newly-Minted Civil Affairs Minister Under Fire for Nazi Salute to White Power Music
06:32 GMTSlow Raab, Email Backlog & Staff Shortage: Whistleblower Reveals UK Foreign Office's Afghan Failures
05:44 GMTFormer NATO Boss Warns of 'Completely Concrete' Plans for 'Russian Invasion' of Ukraine
05:01 GMTSaab Shares Plunge as Finland Reported to Pick F-35 in Fighter Fleet Upgrade
04:48 GMTAnalyst Hopes Biden, Putin De-escalate US-Russia Tensions in Upcoming Video Call
04:44 GMTBiden Administration's Boycott of Beijing Olympics 'Minimal Option', Retired Diplomat Says
03:54 GMTVery Unstable: Astrophysicists Explain Why Our Solar System Has Shape of Croissant
03:46 GMTTrump Would Defeat Biden If Election Held Today - Report
02:56 GMTTesla to Replace 'Autopilot' Cameras Over Defective Circuit Boards, No Recall Yet - Report
02:15 GMTBiden Adm. Stresses Art World Full of Corruption as Hunter Sells His Artwork for Lots of Money
01:56 GMTWitness Says Ghislaine Maxwell Asked Her to Recruit Girls For Oral Sex With Epstein - Reports
01:28 GMTCalifornia Professors Urge State Not to Reform Math Teaching in Schools for Sake of Social Justice
00:25 GMTVideos: Israel Hits Latakia Port Area in Syria, State Media Reports