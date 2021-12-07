https://sputniknews.com/20211207/prince-harry-raises-eyebrows-as-duke-says-quitting-jobs-can-be-good-for-mental-health-1091296624.html

Prince Harry Raises Eyebrows as Duke Says Quitting Jobs Can Be Good For Mental Health

Prince Harry has recommended that people who are "stuck in jobs that don't bring them joy" quit, since it may do their mental health some good.

Prince Harry has recommended that people who are "stuck in jobs that don't bring them joy" quit, since it may do their mental health some good. His remarks have since prompted a heated debate online.The royal recently signed up to work for the San Francisco-based company BetterUp, which provides coaching and mental health services to businesses and individuals. Yet Harry's particular mental health advice did not sit well with many critics. Among them is royal biographer Angela Levin, who said that Harry is "utterly out of touch" with the people he is advising.Other netizens also weighed in, accusing Harry of arrogance and pointing to not everyone being as financially secure as the Duke of Sussex to leave a job over mental health concerns.Some critics noted that Harry may have a point and "being aware that the job you're doing may be causing you harm is a major step forward", but the reality is still harsh.BetterUp has not disclosed the salary that Prince Harry receives as its chief information officer.Harry got the job about two years ago after stepping down from his senior role in the British Royal Family. Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, subsequently moved to the United States after deciding they wanted to live financially independent lives. Among other things, the Sussexes have inked a lucrative deal with Netflix to produce content like documentaries, children's shows, and films. The couple has also signed a content-production deal with the audio streaming service Spotify.

