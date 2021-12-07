Prince Harry Raises Eyebrows as Duke Says Quitting Jobs Can Be Good For Mental Health

Prince Harry has recommended that people who are "stuck in jobs that don't bring them joy" quit, since it may do their mental health some good. His remarks have since prompted a heated debate online.The royal recently signed up to work for the San Francisco-based company BetterUp, which provides coaching and mental health services to businesses and individuals. Yet Harry's particular mental health advice did not sit well with many critics. Among them is royal biographer Angela Levin, who said that Harry is "utterly out of touch" with the people he is advising.Other netizens also weighed in, accusing Harry of arrogance and pointing to not everyone being as financially secure as the Duke of Sussex to leave a job over mental health concerns.Some critics noted that Harry may have a point and "being aware that the job you're doing may be causing you harm is a major step forward", but the reality is still harsh.BetterUp has not disclosed the salary that Prince Harry receives as its chief information officer.Harry got the job about two years ago after stepping down from his senior role in the British Royal Family. Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, subsequently moved to the United States after deciding they wanted to live financially independent lives. Among other things, the Sussexes have inked a lucrative deal with Netflix to produce content like documentaries, children's shows, and films. The couple has also signed a content-production deal with the audio streaming service Spotify.
"Many people around the world have been stuck in jobs that didn't bring them joy, now they are putting their mental health and happiness first", Prince Harry told the US business magazine Fast Company. "We're just at the beginning of the mental health awakening. This work has never been more important because people are finally paying attention".
The royal recently signed up to work for the San Francisco-based company BetterUp, which provides coaching and mental health services to businesses and individuals.
Yet Harry's particular mental health advice did not sit well with many critics. Among them is royal biographer Angela Levin, who said that Harry is "utterly out of touch" with the people he is advising.
"Not everyone has £30m tucked away in the bank. I wonder if he'd give the same advice to people whose mental health is made worse by their marriage. Be quiet H please", she tweeted.
Other netizens also weighed in, accusing Harry of arrogance and pointing to not everyone being as financially secure as the Duke of Sussex to leave a job over mental health concerns.
It is always good to get people to look after their mental health and be as healthy as they can be. But it is quite arrogant to say, quitting a job can be good - well, most people don't earn millions by travelling the world and holding speeches, most people can't just quit...
The person who lives in an £11million mansion, has millions in the bank, and no proper job, is advising us to: "quit our jobs if they don't bring us joy" and says "leaving work is something to be celebrated." How would you know anything about work Prince Harry?! 🙄😐
Some critics noted that Harry may have a point and "being aware that the job you're doing may be causing you harm is a major step forward", but the reality is still harsh.
"Not everyone has the luxury to just quit and then look around - most have to keep earning before they take the plunge. But actually knowing there's a reason can be a tremendous help", Peter Francis, director at the engineering consultancy firm MAT Ltd in Worcester, told the Daily Mail.
BetterUp has not disclosed the salary that Prince Harry receives as its chief information officer.
Harry got the job about two years ago after stepping down from his senior role in the British Royal Family. Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, subsequently moved to the United States after deciding they wanted to live financially independent lives. Among other things, the Sussexes have inked a lucrative deal with Netflix to produce content like documentaries, children's shows, and films. The couple has also signed a content-production deal with the audio streaming service Spotify.