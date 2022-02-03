Registration was successful!
BREAKING NEWS: Russia Shuts Down Deutsche Welle Broadcast in Response to Germany's RT DE Ban
Chinese Rescue Vessels 'Sent to Site of US F-35 Jet Crash' in South China Sea
Chinese Rescue Vessels 'Sent to Site of US F-35 Jet Crash' in South China Sea
In late January, a US F-35 Lightning II jet crash-landed in the South China Sea – the pilot safely ejected from the aircraft before being evacuated by a... 03.02.2022, Sputnik International
On Wednesday, Chinese salvage vessels sailed towards the location of a sunken F-35 Lightning II jet in the South China Sea, according to the Daily Caller, citing sources.In turn, on 27 January, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian denied that China had an interest in the sunken F-35C aircraft, which crashed-landed into the sea. The plane collided with the superstructure of an aircraft carrier and demolished several antennas. The pilot was rescued. In addition to the US Navy, the Japanese Coast Guard is involved in the search.This is the second failed F-35 landing in less than a month. On 4 January 2022, a South Korean Air Force F-35A made an emergency belly landing after its landing gear failed.
world, china, us, f-35

Chinese Rescue Vessels 'Sent to Site of US F-35 Jet Crash' in South China Sea

13:43 GMT 03.02.2022
(Jan. 28, 2022) An F-35C Lightning II, assigned to the "Argonauts" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147, recovers on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 28, 2022.
(Jan. 28, 2022) An F-35C Lightning II, assigned to the “Argonauts” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147, recovers on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 28, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.02.2022
© Mass Communication Specialist 3r
In late January, a US F-35 Lightning II jet crash-landed in the South China Sea – the pilot safely ejected from the aircraft before being evacuated by a military helicopter.
On Wednesday, Chinese salvage vessels sailed towards the location of a sunken F-35 Lightning II jet in the South China Sea, according to the Daily Caller, citing sources.

“The Chinese are surging assets, including salvage vessels, to the general vicinity,” a source said, as quoted by the Daily Caller.

In turn, on 27 January, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian denied that China had an interest in the sunken F-35C aircraft, which crashed-landed into the sea.
The plane collided with the superstructure of an aircraft carrier and demolished several antennas. The pilot was rescued. In addition to the US Navy, the Japanese Coast Guard is involved in the search.
This is the second failed F-35 landing in less than a month. On 4 January 2022, a South Korean Air Force F-35A made an emergency belly landing after its landing gear failed.
