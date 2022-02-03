https://sputniknews.com/20220203/chinese-rescue-vessels-sent-to-site-of-us-f-35-jet-crash-in-south-china-sea--1092718073.html

Chinese Rescue Vessels 'Sent to Site of US F-35 Jet Crash' in South China Sea

Chinese Rescue Vessels 'Sent to Site of US F-35 Jet Crash' in South China Sea

In late January, a US F-35 Lightning II jet crash-landed in the South China Sea – the pilot safely ejected from the aircraft before being evacuated by a... 03.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-03T13:43+0000

2022-02-03T13:43+0000

2022-02-03T13:43+0000

world

china

us

f-35

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1f/1092645729_0:0:3276:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_fefad4c0eeab63de3f43a77a29f31312.jpg

On Wednesday, Chinese salvage vessels sailed towards the location of a sunken F-35 Lightning II jet in the South China Sea, according to the Daily Caller, citing sources.In turn, on 27 January, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian denied that China had an interest in the sunken F-35C aircraft, which crashed-landed into the sea. The plane collided with the superstructure of an aircraft carrier and demolished several antennas. The pilot was rescued. In addition to the US Navy, the Japanese Coast Guard is involved in the search.This is the second failed F-35 landing in less than a month. On 4 January 2022, a South Korean Air Force F-35A made an emergency belly landing after its landing gear failed.

china

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, china, us, f-35