https://sputniknews.com/20220201/photos-us-navys-f-35-stealth-fighters-seem-to-be-rusting-on-south-china-sea-voyage-1092648254.html

Photos: US Navy’s F-35 Stealth Fighters Seem to be Rusting on South China Sea Voyage

Photos: US Navy’s F-35 Stealth Fighters Seem to be Rusting on South China Sea Voyage

Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Joint Strike Fighter is notorious for its myriad failings despite being a technically advanced and expensive aircraft. Having already... 01.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-01T00:26+0000

2022-02-01T00:26+0000

2022-02-01T00:24+0000

south china sea

us navy

rust

uss carl vinson

f-35c

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1f/1092645825_0:0:3077:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_5c5617bdfb3bd64d674d4488ea4abff8.jpg

Recent photos from the US Navy’s latest deployment to the South China Sea yielded some unexpected information about the Navy’s most advanced aircraft: they seem to be rusting.The photos come from the USS Carl Vinson and USS Abraham Lincoln, two Nimitz-class supercarriers that have been carrying out flight operations in the South China Sea over the last few weeks. Both warships deployed with 10 F-35Cs on board, a version of the stealth aircraft optimized for the rough-and-tumble life of being launched off the front of a carrier by a catapult during takeoff and yanked to a halt when they land on the back. Another six F-35Bs, the vertical takeoff-and-landing (VTOL) version of the jet, are onboard the USS America, an amphibious assault ship not far away in the Philippine Sea.However, it was The Drive’s The War Zone that first noticed the brown markings that seem to be on top of all the F-35Cs on the ship among the dozens of photos published on the Pentagon’s Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS) media hub.But that couldn’t be rust, right? After all, the F-35 is a highly advanced aircraft, made out of futuristic lightweight materials that disguise its silhouette from radar screens, costs $78 million each, and just generally looks really expensive. It wouldn’t be made out of plain old iron, would it?Every US stealth aircraft has used it, including the SR-71, B-2, F-117, F-22 and the F-35. China’s J-20 likely uses it, too. However, only the carrier-borne B and C variants of the F-35 have ever come anywhere near the briny foam so infamous for accelerating the oxidation of iron.One might assume that Lockheed Martin would plan for such a problem, but considering the plethora of failings in its design the defense giant would also have been expected to anticipate - such as not handling being struck by lightning or vibrations caused by flying above the speed of sound - the defense giant overlooking the effects of seawater on its stealth paint seems less far-fetched. On the other hand, it might simply not be that much of a problem beyond being an eyesore.

south china sea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

south china sea, us navy, rust, uss carl vinson, f-35c