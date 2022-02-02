Registration was successful!
US, NATO Told Russia They Are Refraining From Deploying Nukes in Eastern Europe, Spanish Media Says
Earlier, the Russian government expressed concerns over NATO's military activity near its borders and over the alliance’s plans to further expand eastward... 02.02.2022, Sputnik International
world
russia
us
The US and NATO told Russia that they are refraining from deploying nuclear weapons in Eastern Europe, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported.
07:19 GMT 02.02.2022 (Updated: 07:25 GMT 02.02.2022)
Earlier, the Russian government expressed concerns over NATO's military activity near its borders and over the alliance’s plans to further expand eastward, including in Ukraine.
The US and NATO told Russia that they are refraining from deploying nuclear weapons in Eastern Europe, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported.