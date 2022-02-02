https://sputniknews.com/20220202/putin-johnson-discuss-ukraine-russias-security-guarantee-proposals-1092695466.html

Putin, Johnson Discuss Ukraine, Russia's Security Guarantee Proposals

Speaking to reporters on Monday, the British prime minister promised to give his Russian counterpart a piece of his mind about Ukraine during their call. The... 02.02.2022, Sputnik International

President Vladimir Putin and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a telephone conversation Wednesday, discussing tensions in Ukraine and Russia's proposals on security guarantees, the Kremlin has announced.Putin told his interlocutor that NATO had demonstrated a lack of readiness to respond adequately to Russia's justified security concerns, and brought to Johnson's attention Kiev's "chronic" efforts to "sabotage" the Minsk Agreements on Ukrainian peace.The Kremlin characterized the phone call as "a fairly detailed exchange of views."Downing Street issued its own statement, saying that Mr. Putin and Mr. Johnson agreed that an aggravation of the situation was not in anyone's interest, and that a "peaceful resolution" over Ukraine was desirable.Ahead of the phone call, Johnson told UK media that he would tell Putin that Russia "needs to step back from the brink" in Ukraine, and warned that "an invasion of Ukraine, any incursion into Ukraine beyond the territory that Russia has already taken in 2014 would be an absolute disaster for the world, and above all, it would be a disaster for Russia."Monday's call was canceled and rescheduled to Wednesday so that Johnson could issue a statement on partygate - the scandal that has been hounding his government for weeks related to booze-filled holiday parties at Number 10 in 2020 while the rest of the country was put on hard lockdown.Johnson traveled to Kiev on Tuesday, delivering 88 million pounds in aid to the country 'to fight corruption' and show British solidarity with the Ukrainian government. In a video put out by his office on Wednesday, the prime minister accused Russia of "threatening" Ukraine with "about 125,000 troops" and pointed to what he said was "the very, very real prospect of an imminent invasion, incursion into more sovereign Ukrainian territory."

