UK Reportedly Scrambles Typhoon Jets to Track Unidentified Aircraft North of Scotland

Earlier, the UK Ministry of Defence reported that at least one Royal Navy warship was monitoring a pair of Russian naval vessels as they passed through the... 02.02.2022, Sputnik International

The Royal Air Force scrambled Eurofighter Typhoon jets out of RAF Lossiemouth in Moray in Scotland on Wednesday to track "unidentified aircraft" operating to the north of Britain, local media have reported.The fighters, classed as 4.5 generation air superiority fighters, have reportedly been joined by a Voyager tanker jet operating out of RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.The nationality of the foreign aircraft involved has not been specified. The social media accounts of the RAF and the MoD remain silent on the matter.The RAF typically conducts Quick Reaction Alerts (QRAs) whenever Russian military aircraft fly in areas near the UK's airspace. During similar incidents in the past, the Russian Aerospace Forces have maintained a respectful distance from Britain's boundaries, something that cannot always be said for British ships and aircraft operating near Russia's frontiers.The aerial mission follows an announcement by the MoD earlier Wednesday that the Royal Navy had deployed a warship to "monitor the presence of Russian naval ships" transiting through the English Channel, possibly on route to an area 240 southwest of Ireland for drills to be held 3-8 February.Relations between Russia and Britain have suffered another deterioration in recent weeks over London's role in fueling the Ukraine crisis, with British officials joining their US allies in accusing Moscow of preparing to "invade" its neighbour, despite denials from Moscow and even Kiev.The UK has promised to continue beefing up its military support to Ukraine in the form of additional equipment and small numbers of trainers, and is reportedly being wooed by Washington to deploy additional troops elsewhere in Eastern Europe. Britain has also reportedly been tinkering with new sanctions against Russian energy projects in Europe, and has threatened to target Russian oligarchs with assets and property in the UK, a prospect which Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called "extremely alarming."Prime Minister Boris Johnson traveled to Kiev on Tuesday for talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky. A planned conversation between Johnson and Russian President Vladimir Putin scheduled for Monday was put off, ostensibly over the partygate Covid-restriction-ducking scandal which continues to hound the prime minister.

