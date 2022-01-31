https://sputniknews.com/20220131/uks-johnson-says-he-will-tell-putin-to-step-back-from-the-brink-in-ukraine-1092637098.html

UK PM Johnson Says He Will Tell Putin to 'Step Back From the Brink' in Ukraine

UK PM Johnson Says He Will Tell Putin to 'Step Back From the Brink' in Ukraine

LONDON (Sputnik) – UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday ahead of a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin that he will tell him

The UK prime minister also said that "an invasion of Ukraine, any incursion into Ukraine beyond the territory that Russia has already taken in 2014 would be an absolute disaster for the world, and above all, it would be a disaster for Russia".Johnson’s office has announced that he will have a phone conversation with Putin amid increasing tension on the Russian-Ukrainian border.Western countries are accusing Russia of a military build-up along the border with Ukraine, seeing it as a preparation for invasion. Moscow, however, denied the allegations and stressed there are no intentions to launch a military operation against any country. Russia also views the allegations as a pretext to deploy NATO military equipment near the country's borders.

