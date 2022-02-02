Registration was successful!
Russia-NATO Row on European Security
Russia proposed draft agreements on security guarantees for NATO and the US in late 2021 requesting the alliance not to expand eastward as Moscow considers such a move a threat to its national security. NATO insists it will not allow its "Open Door" policy to be slammed shut.
Kiev Ready For Talks With Moscow 'in Any Format' to Reach Diplomatic Solution to Crisis
Kiev Ready For Talks With Moscow 'in Any Format' to Reach Diplomatic Solution to Crisis
Earlier, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that Kiev was ready for constructive negotiations with Russia but won't make any concessions.
Kiev is ready for talks with Moscow "in any format" to try and reach a diplomatic solution to the ongoing crisis, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said.Relations between Moscow and Kiev deteriorated after Russia's reunification with Crimea and amid the armed conflict in the Donbass region in Ukraine's east. Kiev has repeatedly accused Russia of interfering in its domestic affairs and in January 2015 officially declared Russia an aggressor. Moscow repeatedly stressed that Russia is neither fuelling Ukraine's internal conflict nor is a subject in the so-called Minsk agreements.In recent months, Kiev – with the active support of its allies in the West – has been calling out Russia for the country's allegedly aggressive behaviour on the border. Moscow rejects the allegations, stressing that it is not threatening anybody and has no plans to attack anyone. According to the Kremlin, the so-called "Russian threat" is being used as a pretext to deploy more NATO troops close to Russia's borders.
Kiev Ready For Talks With Moscow 'in Any Format' to Reach Diplomatic Solution to Crisis

14:26 GMT 02.02.2022 (Updated: 15:06 GMT 02.02.2022)
Soldiers take part in an exercise at the Yavoriv military training ground, close to Lvov, Western Ukraine, Friday, Sept 24, 2021.
Soldiers take part in an exercise at the Yavoriv military training ground, close to Lvov, Western Ukraine, Friday, Sept 24, 2021. Ukraine, the US, and other NATO countries continue joint military drills in Western Ukraine presenting offensive exercises in town-like surroundings with tanks and other military vehicles involved. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.02.2022
© AP Photo / Pavlo Palamarchuk
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that Kiev was ready for constructive negotiations with Russia but won't make any concessions.
Kiev is ready for talks with Moscow "in any format" to try and reach a diplomatic solution to the ongoing crisis, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said.
"Ukraine is ready to negotiate with Russia in any format to look for a diplomatic solution to a military conflict between our countries that has lasted for eight years already," the foreign minister said during a press conference for foreign media that was broadcast on Facebook.
Relations between Moscow and Kiev deteriorated after Russia's reunification with Crimea and amid the armed conflict in the Donbass region in Ukraine's east. Kiev has repeatedly accused Russia of interfering in its domestic affairs and in January 2015 officially declared Russia an aggressor. Moscow repeatedly stressed that Russia is neither fuelling Ukraine's internal conflict nor is a subject in the so-called Minsk agreements.
Members of US Army's 4th Infantry Division 3rd Brigade Combat Team 68th Armor Regiment 1st Battalion prepare to unload some Abrams battle tanks after arriving at the Gaiziunai railway station, some 110 kms (69 miles) west of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.02.2022
Biden Reportedly Approves Deployment of More Troops in Europe in 'Coming Days' Amid Ukraine Tensions
14:00 GMT
In recent months, Kiev – with the active support of its allies in the West – has been calling out Russia for the country's allegedly aggressive behaviour on the border. Moscow rejects the allegations, stressing that it is not threatening anybody and has no plans to attack anyone. According to the Kremlin, the so-called "Russian threat" is being used as a pretext to deploy more NATO troops close to Russia's borders.
