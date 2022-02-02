https://sputniknews.com/20220202/biden-reportedly-approves-deployment-of-more-troops-in-europe-in-coming-days-amid-ukraine-tensions-1092689264.html

Biden Reportedly Approves Deployment of More Troops in Europe in 'Coming Days' Amid Ukraine Tensions

On Friday, the White House announced that Washington would be moving additional troops to Eastern Europe, without specifying how many would be sent or where... 02.02.2022, Sputnik International

President Joe Biden has given the formal go-ahead on the deployment of additional US troops in Eastern Europe, with the Pentagon expected to formally announce decision later in the day, CNN reports, citing officials said to be familiar with the matter.The troops are expected to set off for the region "in the coming days," according to sources, with their presence designed to serve as a 'show of support' for NATO allies.Separately on Wednesday, US officials told the Wall Street Journal that over 3,000 troops from Fort Bragg in North Carolina would be sent to Poland and Germany, with roughly 1,000 Germany-based US personnel to be relocated to Romania.Officials also told the business outlet that the Pentagon will bolster its 'heightened alert' rapid deployment force of 8,500 troops with several thousand more personnel, with those forces capable of being airlifted to Europe at a moment's notice.Earlier in the day, Polish National Security Bureau chief Pawel Soloch announced that 2,500 US troops would be deployed in Poland, on top of the 5,500 already stationed in the country.President Biden announced late last week that additional US troops would be sent to Eastern Europe, but did not elaborate.The United States already has over 70,000 troops in countries across Europe, with about half of them stationed in Germany, and others deployed in Italy, the UK, Spain, Belgium, Greece, the Netherlands, Portugal, Poland, Romania, Norway, Hungary, France, Kosovo and Turkey. US forces have been stationed in Europe since World War II, with their presence justified during the Cold War by the alleged threat posed by the USSR. After the Cold War ended and the Soviet Union collapsed, the US maintained its European presence, and the US-led NATO alliance began expanding eastward, notwithstanding documented commitments to Moscow not to do so.In recent months, US and NATO officials have accused Russia of engaging in a military buildup on the Ukrainian border in possible preparation to invade the country. Russia has vehemently denied these claims, and accused Washington of deliberately exacerbating tensions as a pretext to expand the US and military footprint in Eastern Europe.In recent weeks, even Ukraine's pro-Western officials have called on their patrons to pump the breaks when it comes to the 'Russian invasion' claims, with some even accusing Western media of deliberately and artificially pumping up tensions for reasons unknown.Moscow presented the West with a pair of security proposals aimed at significantly easing tensions between NATO and Russia via restrictions on troop, missile, aircraft and warship deployments, and a call for a written guarantee from the Western alliance to halt its eastward expansion and limit troop numbers on the bloc's eastern flank. On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin complained that the West has basically ignored these proposals."We did not see our three key demands adequately considered: Stopping NATO's expansion, refusing [not to deploy] strike systems near Russia's borders, and returning the bloc's military infrastructure in Europe to how it was in 1997," Putin said.Russia has warned that it will be forced to set up a system of "counter-threats" if its security concerns are ignored, but has not elaborated on how it may do so apart from hints of expanded military cooperation with Latin America and new missile deployments. US UN ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield warned last month that Washington would consider any Russian military activity in the Western Hemisphere as an "aggressive action" and respond in a "strong" manner. She did not elaborate on why a hypothetical Russian military deployment near the US would be considered "aggressive" while the real-life US buildup near Russia is not.

