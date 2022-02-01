Registration was successful!
Poland to Supply Ukraine With Man-Portable Air-Defence Systems, Drones
Poland to Supply Ukraine With Man-Portable Air-Defence Systems, Drones
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Poland will provide Ukraine with man-portable air-defence systems (MANPADS) and drones, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on... 01.02.2022
On Monday, Pawel Soloch, the head of the Polish National Security Bureau, said that Warsaw decided to provide Ukraine with defensive weapons, without specifying what weapons would be sent.
Poland to Supply Ukraine With Man-Portable Air-Defence Systems, Drones

WARSAW (Sputnik) - Poland will provide Ukraine with man-portable air-defence systems (MANPADS) and drones, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday.

"[We are talking about] about ammunition, about Grom [Thunders, Polish MANPADS], and about drones of various kinds, which are used for defensive purposes", Morawiecki told reporters.

On Monday, Pawel Soloch, the head of the Polish National Security Bureau, said that Warsaw decided to provide Ukraine with defensive weapons, without specifying what weapons would be sent.
