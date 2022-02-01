https://sputniknews.com/20220201/poland-to-supply-ukraine-with-man-portable-air-defence-systems-drones-1092654814.html

Poland to Supply Ukraine With Man-Portable Air-Defence Systems, Drones

WARSAW (Sputnik) - Poland will provide Ukraine with man-portable air-defence systems (MANPADS) and drones, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on... 01.02.2022

On Monday, Pawel Soloch, the head of the Polish National Security Bureau, said that Warsaw decided to provide Ukraine with defensive weapons, without specifying what weapons would be sent.

