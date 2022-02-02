https://sputniknews.com/20220202/italian-financial-guard-confiscates-invoices-from-ex-prime-minister-contes-home-reports-say-1092682996.html

Italian Financial Guard Confiscates Invoices From Ex-Prime Minister Conte's Home, Reports Say

Italian Financial Guard Confiscates Invoices From Ex-Prime Minister Conte's Home, Reports Say

ROME (Sputnik) - The Guardia di Finanza, the Italian financial guard, has confiscated documents, including invoices related to advisory services, from the head... 02.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-02T11:36+0000

2022-02-02T11:36+0000

2022-02-02T11:36+0000

europe

italy

giuseppe conte

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/0a/1082033669_0:83:1583:973_1920x0_80_0_0_04483171bfc92a090aaf4e35cbb36963.jpg

According to the newspaper, the financial guard seized the documents in Conte's apartment a few weeks ago in conditions of strict secrecy as part of an investigation by the prosecutor's office of Rome.The documents seized reportedly included invoices for amount totaling 300,000-400,000 euros ($339,000-452,000) that were issued in 2012 and 2013 for providing advisory services to companies owned by the well-known Italian businessman Francesco Bellavista Caltagirone.According to the media, financial documents were also confiscated from three lawyers who had provided consultancy services to companies of the Acqua Marcia group. The group was engaged in large real estate business and construction activities under the leadership of Bellavista Caltagirone, the newspaper reported.The new investigation is reportedly linked to statements made by the Italian lawyer Piero Amara involved in several high-profile fraud and corruption cases. Amara is currently serving a sentence in prison.

italy

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

europe, italy, giuseppe conte