Canadian Truckers Stand Up to Government Tyranny

On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the German government approving two billion in new arms sales, and...

Canadian Truckers Stand Up to Government Tyranny On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the German government approving two billion in new arms sales, and twenty federal prisons across the US have been locked down.

GUESTJon Schweppe - Director of Policy and Government Affairs for American Principles Project | Governor Youngkin, Big Tech Manipulation, and Virginia PoliticsAndrew Lawton - Host of The Andrew Lawton Show | Canada's Conservative Party, Justin Trudeau Connected to China, and The Freedom ConvoyIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Jon Schweppe about Democrats' use of the race card, Republicans 2022 midterm opportunities, and Andrew Breitbart. Jon discussed the JCPA (Journalism Competition Preservation Act) and the need to protect journalism from big tech. Jon talked about the Tea Party movement and how elements of the Tea Party are involved in the 2022 midterms.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Andrew Lawton about the truckers Freedom Convoy, COVID-19 restrictions in Canada, and Quebec. Andrew spoke about his on-the-ground reporting at the freedom convoy and the media portrayal of Canadian truckers. Andrew talked about Justin Trudeau and his attempts to frame truckers as white nationalists.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

