https://sputniknews.com/20220201/slovakia-says-its-ready-to-help-strengthen-nato-on-eastern-flank-if-necessary-1092654111.html

Slovakia Says Its Ready to Help Strengthen NATO on Eastern Flank If Necessary

Slovakia Says Its Ready to Help Strengthen NATO on Eastern Flank If Necessary

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Slovakia is ready to help in strengthening NATO in Eastern Europe, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said. 01.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-01T07:03+0000

2022-02-01T07:03+0000

2022-02-01T07:03+0000

slovakia

europe

nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105074/22/1050742297_0:199:4073:2490_1920x0_80_0_0_505dcae8a9862b3b24ac413e820aaba0.jpg

On 3 February, an agreement on military cooperation between the United States and Slovakia will be signed in Washington. It will allow the US to use several Slovak military airfields and other military bases free of charge. The agreement will be valid for 10 years, with the possibility of subsequent renewal or termination. The document provides for the allocation by the US of $100 million for the modernisation of the Slovak defence infrastructure.Slovak opposition parties and politicians have protested the proposed draft agreement with the US, and Prosecutor General Maros Zhilinka found 35 inconsistencies with national legislation in it. A group of retired prominent politicians asked Slovak President Zuzana Caputova to send the draft agreement to the Constitutional Court for scrutiny, but she declined.Last week, CNN reported that the US and its NATO allies are discussing the deployment of additional troops to the alliance's eastern flank, anticipating potential escalation in Ukraine. According to the report, Romania, Bulgaria, and Hungary are among the countries considering deploying additional forces.

slovakia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

slovakia, europe, nato