Slovakia Says Its Ready to Help Strengthen NATO on Eastern Flank If Necessary
© AP Photo / Mindaugas KulbisMembers of the US Army's 4th Infantry Division 3rd Brigade Combat Team 68th Armoured Regiment 1st Battalion stand in front of an Abrams battle tank after arriving at the Gaiziunai railway station, some 110 kms (69 miles) west of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Friday, 10 February 2017.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Slovakia is ready to help in strengthening NATO in Eastern Europe, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said.
"If the security interests of Slovakia and Europe require strengthening of military capacities at our Eastern border, then we will of course do it. One for all, all for one. This is a guarantee for having peace in Europe", Heger tweeted on Monday evening.
On 3 February, an agreement on military cooperation between the United States and Slovakia will be signed in Washington. It will allow the US to use several Slovak military airfields and other military bases free of charge. The agreement will be valid for 10 years, with the possibility of subsequent renewal or termination. The document provides for the allocation by the US of $100 million for the modernisation of the Slovak defence infrastructure.
Slovak opposition parties and politicians have protested the proposed draft agreement with the US, and Prosecutor General Maros Zhilinka found 35 inconsistencies with national legislation in it. A group of retired prominent politicians asked Slovak President Zuzana Caputova to send the draft agreement to the Constitutional Court for scrutiny, but she declined.
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky / Go to the photo bankNATO banners in front of the organization's headquarters in Brussels
NATO banners in front of the organization's headquarters in Brussels
Last week, CNN reported that the US and its NATO allies are discussing the deployment of additional troops to the alliance's eastern flank, anticipating potential escalation in Ukraine. According to the report, Romania, Bulgaria, and Hungary are among the countries considering deploying additional forces.