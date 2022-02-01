https://sputniknews.com/20220201/additional-us-troops-that-may-deploy-to-eastern-europe-not-part-of-nato-response-force---pentagon-1092649881.html

Additional US Troops That May Deploy to Eastern Europe Not Part of NATO Response Force - Pentagon

On Friday, US President Joe Biden said he will be moving US troops to Eastern Europe and to NATO countries in the near future, but specified not many will be deployed.Kirby explained that the US troops just placed on high alert in the United States will not be part of the NATO Response Force, but will be available to deploy to any country that has specific security assistance requests.The United States could also move some US troops already in the European theater into Eastern Europe, Kirby added.The increase in military assistance to Kiev comes amid increased tensions by US claims that Russia is planning to invade Ukraine.Moscow has repeatedly dismissed the West's claims, saying it has no plans to attack any country. In addition, Russia has warned that NATO's actions near its borders an plans to expand further eastward represent a national security threat. Moreover, Russia has said it reserves the right to move troops within its own sovereign territory as it sees fit.

