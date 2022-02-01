Registration was successful!
Additional US Troops That May Deploy to Eastern Europe Not Part of NATO Response Force - Pentagon
Additional US Troops That May Deploy to Eastern Europe Not Part of NATO Response Force - Pentagon
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Additional US troops have been placed on high alert to prepare for the possibility of being deployed to Eastern Europe but will not be... 01.02.2022
On Friday, US President Joe Biden said he will be moving US troops to Eastern Europe and to NATO countries in the near future, but specified not many will be deployed.Kirby explained that the US troops just placed on high alert in the United States will not be part of the NATO Response Force, but will be available to deploy to any country that has specific security assistance requests.The United States could also move some US troops already in the European theater into Eastern Europe, Kirby added.The increase in military assistance to Kiev comes amid increased tensions by US claims that Russia is planning to invade Ukraine.Moscow has repeatedly dismissed the West's claims, saying it has no plans to attack any country. In addition, Russia has warned that NATO's actions near its borders an plans to expand further eastward represent a national security threat. Moreover, Russia has said it reserves the right to move troops within its own sovereign territory as it sees fit.
02:46 GMT 01.02.2022
© REUTERS / US ARMYU.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, prepare to board a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft to leave Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 30, 2021
U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, prepare to board a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft to leave Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 30, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.02.2022
© REUTERS / US ARMY
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Additional US troops have been placed on high alert to prepare for the possibility of being deployed to Eastern Europe but will not be part of the 8,5000 US troops ready to support the NATO Response Force, Defense Secretary spokesperson John Kirby said.
On Friday, US President Joe Biden said he will be moving US troops to Eastern Europe and to NATO countries in the near future, but specified not many will be deployed.
"When it comes to bilateral agreements or arrangements with NATO allies, if they need additional capabilities, if they would want that, then we would work it out individually with each nation to make sure that we're meeting the need as best they desire and can accommodate," Kirby said during a press briefing on Monday.
Kirby explained that the US troops just placed on high alert in the United States will not be part of the NATO Response Force, but will be available to deploy to any country that has specific security assistance requests.
The United States could also move some US troops already in the European theater into Eastern Europe, Kirby added.
President Joe Biden listens to reporter's questions during a meeting on efforts to lower prices for working families, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.01.2022
Biden: US Desires Diplomacy But 'Ready No Matter What Happens' if Ukraine Tensions Worsen
Yesterday, 19:25 GMT
The increase in military assistance to Kiev comes amid increased tensions by US claims that Russia is planning to invade Ukraine.
Moscow has repeatedly dismissed the West's claims, saying it has no plans to attack any country. In addition, Russia has warned that NATO's actions near its borders an plans to expand further eastward represent a national security threat. Moreover, Russia has said it reserves the right to move troops within its own sovereign territory as it sees fit.
