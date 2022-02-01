New England Fans Stunned, Angered After Being Snubbed in Tom Brady's Initial Retirement Message

The seven-time Super Bowl winner was glowing in his praise of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team he played his final two seasons with, but made no mention of the Patriots or their head coach, Bill Belichick, and owner Robert Kraft.Brady's apparent snub prompted rage from jilted Patriots supporters, who took to social media to vent their anger.Reports that Brady would be signing a one-day contract with the New England Patriots quickly gained steamed after one unverified Twitter user claimed that the champion quarterback would be making a grand announcement on Wednesday. While other pundits did hint to "something special" looming, the claim was promptly debunked, with the New England Sports Network citing a Patriots spokesperson who rejected the assertion.Brady belatedly thanked Kraft for his congratulation message.Twitter users poked fun at the hurt feelings of a few Patriots fans.One sport pundit pointed out that Brady's form was far from consistent.Other fans saw the funny side of the confusion around Brady's retirement plans.
New England Patriots fans reacted with outrage to veteran quarterback Tom Brady's scant mention of a team he led to six Super Bowl championships in his initial retirement announcement. But could he be about to don the number 12 jersey for his old team once more?
The seven-time Super Bowl winner was glowing in his praise of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team he played his final two seasons with, but made no mention of the Patriots or their head coach, Bill Belichick, and owner Robert Kraft.
Brady's apparent snub prompted rage from jilted Patriots supporters, who took to social media to vent their anger.
How is it Tom Brady wrote a long farewell to football, going on at length about the #Buccaneers, without mentioning or even referencing the #Patriots one single time?!
Reports that Brady would be signing a one-day contract with the New England Patriots quickly gained steamed after one unverified Twitter user claimed that the champion quarterback would be making a grand announcement on Wednesday.
While other pundits did hint to "something special" looming, the claim was promptly debunked, with the New England Sports Network citing a Patriots spokesperson who rejected the assertion.
I think Tom Brady is saving something special for the #Patriots. Yes, it is eye opening that he did not mention the team in anyway in his retirement post, but I think there is something bigger planned for that