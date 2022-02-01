Registration was successful!
New England Fans Stunned, Angered After Being Snubbed in Tom Brady's Initial Retirement Message
New England Fans Stunned, Angered After Being Snubbed in Tom Brady's Initial Retirement Message
New England Patriots fans reacted with outrage to veteran quarterback Tom Brady's scant mention of a team he led to six Super Bowl championships in his initial... 01.02.2022
New England Fans Stunned, Angered After Being Snubbed in Tom Brady's Initial Retirement Message

22:26 GMT 01.02.2022
FILE PHOTO: Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams
FILE PHOTO: Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.02.2022
© REUTERS / Mike Segar
New England Patriots fans reacted with outrage to veteran quarterback Tom Brady's scant mention of a team he led to six Super Bowl championships in his initial retirement announcement. But could he be about to don the number 12 jersey for his old team once more?
The seven-time Super Bowl winner was glowing in his praise of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team he played his final two seasons with, but made no mention of the Patriots or their head coach, Bill Belichick, and owner Robert Kraft.
Brady's apparent snub prompted rage from jilted Patriots supporters, who took to social media to vent their anger.
Reports that Brady would be signing a one-day contract with the New England Patriots quickly gained steamed after one unverified Twitter user claimed that the champion quarterback would be making a grand announcement on Wednesday.
While other pundits did hint to "something special" looming, the claim was promptly debunked, with the New England Sports Network citing a Patriots spokesperson who rejected the assertion.
Brady belatedly thanked Kraft for his congratulation message.
Twitter users poked fun at the hurt feelings of a few Patriots fans.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates after they beat the Philadelphia Eagles in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.02.2022
Tom Brady Breaks Silence, Reveals He Hasn't Made Decision on Retirement
00:32 GMT
One sport pundit pointed out that Brady's form was far from consistent.
Other fans saw the funny side of the confusion around Brady's retirement plans.
