https://sputniknews.com/20220201/new-england-fans-stunned-angered-after-being-snubbed-in-tom-bradys-initial-retirement-message-1092668206.html

New England Fans Stunned, Angered After Being Snubbed in Tom Brady's Initial Retirement Message

New England Fans Stunned, Angered After Being Snubbed in Tom Brady's Initial Retirement Message

New England Patriots fans reacted with outrage to veteran quarterback Tom Brady's scant mention of a team he led to six Super Bowl championships in his initial... 01.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-01T22:26+0000

2022-02-01T22:26+0000

2022-02-01T22:25+0000

american football

us

new england patriots

superbowl

tom brady

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/01/1092668730_0:154:3072:1882_1920x0_80_0_0_fd5345c48f753181e7cf9e9ab563b206.jpg

The seven-time Super Bowl winner was glowing in his praise of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team he played his final two seasons with, but made no mention of the Patriots or their head coach, Bill Belichick, and owner Robert Kraft.Brady's apparent snub prompted rage from jilted Patriots supporters, who took to social media to vent their anger.Reports that Brady would be signing a one-day contract with the New England Patriots quickly gained steamed after one unverified Twitter user claimed that the champion quarterback would be making a grand announcement on Wednesday. While other pundits did hint to "something special" looming, the claim was promptly debunked, with the New England Sports Network citing a Patriots spokesperson who rejected the assertion.Brady belatedly thanked Kraft for his congratulation message.Twitter users poked fun at the hurt feelings of a few Patriots fans.One sport pundit pointed out that Brady's form was far from consistent.Other fans saw the funny side of the confusion around Brady's retirement plans.

https://sputniknews.com/20220201/tom-brady-breaks-silence-reveals-he-hasnt-made-decision-on-retirement-1092648424.html

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

american football, us, new england patriots, superbowl, tom brady