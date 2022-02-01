https://sputniknews.com/20220201/kremlin-says-no-plans-on-putin-johnson-talks-tuesday-1092656653.html

Kremlin Says No Plans on Putin-Johnson Talks Tuesday

On Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told MPs that he will speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin as soon as he can amid reports that the pair's... 01.02.2022, Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson are not scheduled to hold a conversation on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday."No conversation is scheduled for today. If you have noticed, we have not announced any phone [conversation] between Putin and Johnson, but at the same time, we do not rule out that some dates will be agreed upon. Then, based on the results of the conversation, if it takes place, we will inform you", Peskov told reporters.The statement comes after UK Labour lawmaker and shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy argued on Monday that Johnson had missed a "vital diplomatic opportunity" when he rescheduled the call with Putin.The cancellation was purportedly prompted by a Met Police probe into the "partygate" scandal, a series of alleged COVID rule-breaking Downing Street parties held in 2020 and 2021.

