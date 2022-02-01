Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220201/kremlin-says-no-plans-on-putin-johnson-talks-tuesday-1092656653.html
Kremlin Says No Plans on Putin-Johnson Talks Tuesday
Kremlin Says No Plans on Putin-Johnson Talks Tuesday
On Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told MPs that he will speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin as soon as he can amid reports that the pair's... 01.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-01T09:52+0000
2022-02-01T10:10+0000
russia
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Russian President Vladimir Putin and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson are not scheduled to hold a conversation on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday."No conversation is scheduled for today. If you have noticed, we have not announced any phone [conversation] between Putin and Johnson, but at the same time, we do not rule out that some dates will be agreed upon. Then, based on the results of the conversation, if it takes place, we will inform you", Peskov told reporters.The statement comes after UK Labour lawmaker and shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy argued on Monday that Johnson had missed a "vital diplomatic opportunity" when he rescheduled the call with Putin.The cancellation was purportedly prompted by a Met Police probe into the "partygate" scandal, a series of alleged COVID rule-breaking Downing Street parties held in 2020 and 2021.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, uk

Kremlin Says No Plans on Putin-Johnson Talks Tuesday

09:52 GMT 01.02.2022 (Updated: 10:10 GMT 01.02.2022)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.02.2022
© Sputnik
Subscribe
On Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told MPs that he will speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin as soon as he can amid reports that the pair's phone conversation had been cancelled. The cancellation was reportedly caused by a Met Police probe into the alleged lockdown-breaking parties held at Number 10 in 2020 and 2021.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson are not scheduled to hold a conversation on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"No conversation is scheduled for today. If you have noticed, we have not announced any phone [conversation] between Putin and Johnson, but at the same time, we do not rule out that some dates will be agreed upon. Then, based on the results of the conversation, if it takes place, we will inform you", Peskov told reporters.
The statement comes after UK Labour lawmaker and shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy argued on Monday that Johnson had missed a "vital diplomatic opportunity" when he rescheduled the call with Putin.
The cancellation was purportedly prompted by a Met Police probe into the "partygate" scandal, a series of alleged COVID rule-breaking Downing Street parties held in 2020 and 2021.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese