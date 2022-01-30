Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to Send again
https://sputniknews.com/20220130/uk-foreign-secretary-truss-promises-new-round-of-sanctions-against-russia-in-coming-days-1092617380.html
UK Foreign Secretary Truss Promises New Round of Sanctions Against Russia in Coming Days
UK Foreign Secretary Truss Promises New Round of Sanctions Against Russia in Coming Days
The UK government previously claimed that Moscow is planning "an invasion" of Ukraine and even seeks to install a pro-Russian puppet government in Kiev. 30.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-30T09:17+0000
2022-01-30T09:17+0000
2022-01-30T09:26+0000
russia
ukraine
sanctions
liz truss
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss stated on Sunday that the government will widen the scope of sanctions targeting Russia.The foreign secretary claimed, "there will be nowhere to hide for Putin's oligarchs" and "Russian companies involved in propping up the Russian state".
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
russia, ukraine, sanctions, liz truss, uk
UK Foreign Secretary Truss Promises New Round of Sanctions Against Russia in Coming Days 09:17 GMT 30.01.2022 (Updated: 09:26 GMT 30.01.2022)
The UK government previously claimed that Moscow is planning "an invasion" of Ukraine and even seeks to install a pro-Russian puppet government in Kiev.
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss stated on Sunday that the government will widen the scope of sanctions targeting Russia.
"What the legislation enables us to do is hit a much wider variety of targets. So there can be nobody who thinks that they will be immune to those sanctions", Truss told Sky News.
The foreign secretary claimed, "there will be nowhere to hide for Putin's oligarchs" and "Russian companies involved in propping up the Russian state".