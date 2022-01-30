Registration was successful!
UK Foreign Secretary Truss Promises New Round of Sanctions Against Russia in Coming Days
UK Foreign Secretary Truss Promises New Round of Sanctions Against Russia in Coming Days
The UK government previously claimed that Moscow is planning "an invasion" of Ukraine and even seeks to install a pro-Russian puppet government in Kiev. 30.01.2022, Sputnik International
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss stated on Sunday that the government will widen the scope of sanctions targeting Russia.The foreign secretary claimed, "there will be nowhere to hide for Putin's oligarchs" and "Russian companies involved in propping up the Russian state".
UK Foreign Secretary Truss Promises New Round of Sanctions Against Russia in Coming Days

09:17 GMT 30.01.2022
The UK government previously claimed that Moscow is planning "an invasion" of Ukraine and even seeks to install a pro-Russian puppet government in Kiev.
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss stated on Sunday that the government will widen the scope of sanctions targeting Russia.

"What the legislation enables us to do is hit a much wider variety of targets. So there can be nobody who thinks that they will be immune to those sanctions", Truss told Sky News.

The foreign secretary claimed, "there will be nowhere to hide for Putin's oligarchs" and "Russian companies involved in propping up the Russian state".
