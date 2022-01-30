https://sputniknews.com/20220130/uk-foreign-secretary-truss-promises-new-round-of-sanctions-against-russia-in-coming-days-1092617380.html

UK Foreign Secretary Truss Promises New Round of Sanctions Against Russia in Coming Days

The UK government previously claimed that Moscow is planning "an invasion" of Ukraine and even seeks to install a pro-Russian puppet government in Kiev. 30.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-30T09:17+0000

2022-01-30T09:17+0000

2022-01-30T09:26+0000

russia

ukraine

sanctions

liz truss

uk

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss stated on Sunday that the government will widen the scope of sanctions targeting Russia.The foreign secretary claimed, "there will be nowhere to hide for Putin's oligarchs" and "Russian companies involved in propping up the Russian state".

2022

russia, ukraine, sanctions, liz truss, uk