US Speaks About Russia's Alleged Invasion of Ukraine to Cover Its Provocations, Moscow Says

"At present, the Western and Ukrainian media, officials have started even more actively replicating speculations about the imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine ... We are convinced that the goal of this campaign is to create an information cover for preparing their own large-scale provocations, including those of a military nature, which may have the most tragic consequences for regional and global security," Zakharova told a briefing.Russia's suspicions that the West is preparing a provocation in Ukraine are confirmed by the transfer of weapons and instructors to Ukraine by the UK and Canada, the diplomat added.Russia has repeatedly refuted the Western and Ukraine's allegations, stressing that it does not threaten anybody and has no plans to attack any country. Russia also said that it moves troops within its own territory and this has not to be a matter of concern for anybody.

