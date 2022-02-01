https://sputniknews.com/20220201/george-soros-warns-of-economic-crisis-in-china-after-real-estate-boom-ends-with-a-bang-1092662354.html

George Soros Warns of Economic Crisis in China After Real Estate Boom Ends With a 'Bang'

Billionaire philanthropist George Soros has claimed that China is facing an economic crisis after the nation's real estate boom ended with a "bang" last year, and that it is President Xi Jinping who should restore confidence.Speaking at Stanford University's Hoover Institution on Monday, the 91-year-old founder of the Open Society Foundations accused the world's second-biggest economy of becoming too dependent on using property development for power growth.Soros was referring to the situation with the Chinese real estate giant Evergrande, the second-largest property developer in China. Since July 2021, Evergrande has been on the verge of default after years of growth and active borrowing. Declining sales, a high-risk business model, and Beijing's actions to curb a bubble in the Chinese housing market pushed the company into crisis. In late June, Evergrande's debt stood at a whopping $304 billion.The billionaire suggested that the falling prices in many parts of China "will turn many of those who invested the bulk of their savings in real estate against" Chinese President Xi Jinping."It remains to be seen how the authorities will handle the crisis. They may have postponed dealing with it for too long, because people's confidence has now been shaken", Soros stated.He argued that the Chinese president "has many tools available to reestablish confidence — the question is whether he will use them properly".Soros spoke as US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director Christopher Wray asserted that the Chinese government's current threat to the West is "more brazen, more damaging" than ever before.In a speech at the Reagan Presidential Library in California, Wray accused Chinese authorities of stealing US ideas and innovation as well as conducting massive hacking operations.He made it clear that Washington continues to regard China as the biggest threat to America's long-term economic security.The remarks came a few weeks after President Joe Biden told reporters that the US and China need not confront one another, but have a technological and economic competition instead.

