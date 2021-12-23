https://sputniknews.com/20211223/biden-signs-bill-to-ban-imports-from-chinas-xinjiang-into-law-1091756493.html

Biden Signs Bill to Ban Imports from China's Xinjiang Into Law

President Joe Biden signed the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act that prohibits imports into the United States of goods made with forced labour in China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, the White House said on Thursday.

The Senate and the House of Representatives passed the final version of the bill earlier this month with overwhelming support.The legislation targets "goods, wares, articles, and merchandise imported directly from the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region or made by Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, Tibetans, or members of other persecuted groups in China".The legislation requires the US president to impose sanctions on officials responsible for persecuting Muslim minorities and facilitating the use of involuntary labour. Businesses will have to prove their operations do not involve the use of forced labour from alleged work camps in Xinjiang under this new law.US lawmakers accuse China of arbitrarily imprisoning as many as 1.8 million Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz and members of other Muslim minority groups in a system of extrajudicial mass internment camps, where they are forced to produce "textiles, electronics, food products, shoes, tea, and handicrafts", according to the legislation.The Chinese government has repeatedly denied all accusations of being engaged in abuses in the Xinjiang region.

Zvonimir Ipavec I have long delayed writing this. The Western barbarians did real damage to the Uyghurs people. Their accusation prompted the Chinese government to provide credit for cotton picking machines. The rich Uyghurs took advantage of this and the poor Uruguayans were left without seasonal work. The result is that the poor have to go belly up for bread and know well who did it to them. If they didn't get involved, the same thing would happen, but over a long period of time and not so traumatically 0

Hess Biden should sign into law not to steal Syrian oil and grain and stop depriving the Syrians (mostly Muslims) from food. In fact, Biden should stop killing Muslims. 0

