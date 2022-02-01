Registration was successful!
International
Breaking News: German Police Op Underway as 'Armed Student Enters School in Hamburg'
German Police Op Underway as 'Armed Student Enters School in Hamburg'
Special units are now searching the facility, as it is unclear if the shooter entered the building or merely passed by. 01.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-01T11:58+0000
2022-02-01T12:09+0000
In a separate tweet, the authorities noted that the suspect may have walked "in the direction of the school building" and then could have passed by the school.
German Police Op Underway as 'Armed Student Enters School in Hamburg'

11:58 GMT 01.02.2022 (Updated: 12:09 GMT 01.02.2022)
Evgeny Mikhaylov
Evgeny Mikhaylov
Special units are now searching the facility, as it is unclear if the shooter entered the building or merely passed by.

"There is currently a major police operation at the Otto Hahn School in Jenfeld. The area around the school is closed. A young man armed with a gun is said to have entered the school building", a tweet from the police says.

In a separate tweet, the authorities noted that the suspect may have walked "in the direction of the school building" and then could have passed by the school.
