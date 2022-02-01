https://sputniknews.com/20220201/armed-students-enters-school-in-hamburg-germany-police-op-underway-1092659528.html

German Police Op Underway as 'Armed Student Enters School in Hamburg'

German Police Op Underway as 'Armed Student Enters School in Hamburg'

Special units are now searching the facility, as it is unclear if the shooter entered the building or merely passed by. 01.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-01T11:58+0000

2022-02-01T11:58+0000

2022-02-01T12:09+0000

hamburg

europe

germany

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1092659528.jpg?1643717361

In a separate tweet, the authorities noted that the suspect may have walked "in the direction of the school building" and then could have passed by the school.

hamburg

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

hamburg, europe, germany