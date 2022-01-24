Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220124/what-is-known-so-far-about-shooting-incident-in-heidelberg-germany-1092484422.html
What is Known So Far About Shooting Incident in Heidelberg, Germany?
What is Known So Far About Shooting Incident in Heidelberg, Germany?
A police operation is still ongoing at a university campus in Heidelberg, Germany, after a lone gunman opened fire there. Law enforcement officials have asked...
An unidentified gunman has opened fire in a lecture hall at Heidelberg University in the Neuenheimer Feld area of the city.Here is what we know so far about the incident:
germany
14:02 GMT 24.01.2022
A police operation is still ongoing at a university campus in Heidelberg, Germany, after a lone gunman opened fire there. Law enforcement officials have asked people to avoid the area.
An unidentified gunman has opened fire in a lecture hall at Heidelberg University in the Neuenheimer Feld area of the city.
Here is what we know so far about the incident:
The attacker was armed with a long-barreled firearm. The German news agency DPA reported that the shooter also brought along several other guns.
The police have not revealed his identity or motives so far. DPA claims the attacker was a student.
There has been no official information on casualties except that several people were injured.
The gunman is dead, but the police did not specify if he died in a confrontation with law enforcement officers or of a self-inflicted wound.
Several Wounded as 'Lone Attacker' Opens Fire at Lecture Hall in Heidelberg, Germany
12:48 GMT
German media outlets have reported, citing security sources, that the attacker shot himself after trying to flee from the police.
Law enforcement believes that the shooter acted alone, but is continuing to search the area "to be on the safe side".
The area around the university remains cordoned off. Police have asked people to stay away for the time being.
