'He Knows Exactly What He's Doing': Week After BTS Scandal, Kimmel Again Compares Boy Bands to COVID

Last week, American TV host Jimmy Kimmel found himself in the crosshairs of merciless Twitter critics when he compared iconic Korean boy band BTS to the... 29.01.2022, Sputnik International

When Jimmy Kimmel was speaking about the new variants of coronavirus during yet another episode of his live show on Thursday, he compared the waves of the pandemic to the massive obsession with boy bands yet again, just a week after he met viral backlash over such comparisons with BTS.Whether it was a subtle attempt to smooth things over after he said "both [COVID and BTS are] very dangerous" and actress Ashley Park was "lucky to come out of those alive" last week, or just an innocent remark, it did not work for Kimmel at all. After dying down, the wave of condemnation has hit him again, propelling the hashtag #JimmyKimmelRacist back to the top of worldwide Twitter trends.Angry users have already resurfaced old grievances and less than witty jokes that Kimmel made in the past on the same topic. Among the unpleasant memories was the "kill everyone in China" joke and the time Kimmel mocked an Asian name at an Oscars ceremony.After the new comparison between boy bands and COVID, users refused to believe it was ignorance behind Kimmel's punchline, saying that he "knew what he was doing".This scandal went way beyond Kimmel and BTS. Last week, when Kimmel compared the coronavirus pandemic with so-called "BTS fever", Billboard appeared to have attributed his words to his guest, Ashley Park. Although the outlet edited the article, it still received accusations of racism, fuelling stereotypes, and placing the controversial words in the mouth of an Asian woman.Now, that the scandal has reignited, users have blasted Twitter for what they see as an inaccurate description of their grievances.Neither Kimmel, nor ABC has made any comments regarding the matter. Ashley Park has not directly commented on the issue either.

