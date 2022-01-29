Registration was successful!
Game Theory Can Explain America's Push for Ukraine - Russia Conflict
Game Theory Can Explain America's Push for Ukraine - Russia Conflict
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Ukraine asking the White House to tone down the 'panic ', and fifty...
29.01.2022
2022-01-29T08:54+0000
Game Theory Can Explain America's Push for Ukraine - Russia Conflict
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Ukraine asking the White House to tone down the ‘panic ’, and fifty steel executives jailed over emissions.
GUESTJohn Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer, Author, and Co-Host of Political Misfits | CIA in Ukraine, Nazi Funding by US, and Guerilla WarfareDaniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | Karl Marx, Education in America, and The Biden Phone CallIn the first hour, Lee and Mark Frost spoke with John Kiriakou about the CIA history in Ukraine, propaganda, and America's anti-communist history. John discussed the details of the CIA's past with Ukraine and how the CIA fought against communism. John talked about the Biden phone call with President Zelensky and how the CIA recruited potential officers.In the second hour, Lee and Mark Frost spoke with Daniel Lazare about the misunderstandings of communism, Biden's Supreme Court pick, and Kamala Harris. Daniel talked about the Biden phone call with Ukraine and the embarrassment of the Biden administration. Daniel discussed the odds of Russia invading Ukraine and NATO losing the narrative.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Game Theory Can Explain America's Push for Ukraine - Russia Conflict

06:53 GMT 29.01.2022 (Updated: 08:54 GMT 29.01.2022)
Game Theory Can Explain America's Push for Ukraine - Russia Conflict
Lee Stranahan
Lee Stranahan
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Ukraine asking the White House to tone down the ‘panic ’, and fifty steel executives jailed over emissions.
GUEST
John Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer, Author, and Co-Host of Political Misfits | CIA in Ukraine, Nazi Funding by US, and Guerilla Warfare
Daniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | Karl Marx, Education in America, and The Biden Phone Call
In the first hour, Lee and Mark Frost spoke with John Kiriakou about the CIA history in Ukraine, propaganda, and America's anti-communist history. John discussed the details of the CIA's past with Ukraine and how the CIA fought against communism. John talked about the Biden phone call with President Zelensky and how the CIA recruited potential officers.
In the second hour, Lee and Mark Frost spoke with Daniel Lazare about the misunderstandings of communism, Biden's Supreme Court pick, and Kamala Harris. Daniel talked about the Biden phone call with Ukraine and the embarrassment of the Biden administration. Daniel discussed the odds of Russia invading Ukraine and NATO losing the narrative.
