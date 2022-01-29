https://sputniknews.com/20220129/game-theory-can-explain-americas-push-for-ukraine---russia-conflict-1092596122.html

Game Theory Can Explain America's Push for Ukraine - Russia Conflict

Game Theory Can Explain America's Push for Ukraine - Russia Conflict

On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Ukraine asking the White House to tone down the 'panic ', and fifty...

Game Theory Can Explain America's Push for Ukraine - Russia Conflict On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Ukraine asking the White House to tone down the ‘panic ’, and fifty steel executives jailed over emissions.

GUESTJohn Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer, Author, and Co-Host of Political Misfits | CIA in Ukraine, Nazi Funding by US, and Guerilla WarfareDaniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | Karl Marx, Education in America, and The Biden Phone CallIn the first hour, Lee and Mark Frost spoke with John Kiriakou about the CIA history in Ukraine, propaganda, and America's anti-communist history. John discussed the details of the CIA's past with Ukraine and how the CIA fought against communism. John talked about the Biden phone call with President Zelensky and how the CIA recruited potential officers.In the second hour, Lee and Mark Frost spoke with Daniel Lazare about the misunderstandings of communism, Biden's Supreme Court pick, and Kamala Harris. Daniel talked about the Biden phone call with Ukraine and the embarrassment of the Biden administration. Daniel discussed the odds of Russia invading Ukraine and NATO losing the narrative.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

