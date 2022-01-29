https://sputniknews.com/20220129/canada-prepares-for-trucker-protest-as-anti-vaccination-convoy-approaches-capital-1092598474.html

Canada Prepares for Trucker Protest as Anti-Vaccination Convoy Approaches Capital

Canada Prepares for Trucker Protest as Anti-Vaccination Convoy Approaches Capital

Canada Prepares For Truckers’ Protest as Anti-Vaccination Convoy Approaches Capital

2022-01-29T04:30+0000

2022-01-29T04:30+0000

2022-01-29T04:30+0000

world

rally

canada

truckers

anti-vaccination

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1d/1092598449_0:64:3301:1921_1920x0_80_0_0_d7733f7bc81a441d34c29bb122243ee4.jpg

Hundreds of trucks are expected to arrive in Ottawa from British Columbia on Saturday, 29 January, and start a protest against the introduction of vaccination passports outside the nation's parliament.According to some media outlets, the total number of trucks may reach 50,000. Posts on social media claim that 500,000 protesters are planned to gather in the Canadian capital.The rally has received support from conservative politicians and other Canadians who oppose mandatory vaccination. A fundraising campaign on GoFundMe has even been organised to help the truckers, but the money collected has been blocked over many of the donations coming in anonymously.One of the main groups in the endeavour is Canada Unity, who has prepared a "memorandum of understanding" that is planned to be presented to politicians on Parliament Hill. The document's main demand is the abolishment of the vaccine mandate.Meanwhile, the convoy has been criticised by Canada's Liberals, who called the protest "unacceptable". Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday that the truckers and their supporters "do not represent the views of Canadians", calling them a "fringe minority of people".The protests have also been blasted by Canadian transport companies, who said that the demonstration would significantly increase the cost of transporting goods and inflation, which is at a 30-year high.Since 15 January, the Canadian authorities have introduced vaccination passport requirements for truckers who cross the border with the United States, who introduced the same rules on 22 January. The rule was said to have left 32,000 individuals, or 20 percent of the 160,000 Canadian and American cross-border truck drivers without work, according to The Independent.

https://sputniknews.com/20220127/elon-musk-posts-tweet-supporting-canadian-truckers-protesting-vaccination-restrictions-1092564635.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Alexandra Kashirina

Alexandra Kashirina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alexandra Kashirina

world, rally, canada, truckers, anti-vaccination