Danish Lecturers Refuse to Teach, Compare COVID-19 Passports With WWII Jewish Stars

26.01.2022

Two lecturers at Copenhagen Business School (CBS) have refused to teach at as long as there is a requirement to produce a so-called COVID-19 passport at the university, making a startling comparison to how the Nazis treated Jews, during and before World War II.Rasmus Hougaard Nielsen and Ole Bjerg informed their 120 students of macroeconomics that they will not attend school for as long as the requirement is present.“Under the current circumstances, there will thus be no teaching of macroeconomics with us as educators. We are not interested in a compromise,” they wrote, as quoted by Danish Radio.The two teachers are also very critical regarding the general handling of the COVID-19 pandemic by the authorities.The teachers also wrote that they expect a “Nuremberg 2.0”, that is a legal aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as happened after World War II, when the Nazi leaders were convicted for their complicity in the Holocaust.Furthermore, they rejected wearing masks they called “dehumanising symbols of submission” and refused to be tested as an “assault on bodily sovereignty”. Neither Rasmus Hougaard Nielsen nor Ole Bjerg appear to have been vaccinated.“Nor have we taken any gene therapy injections, as we believe they are at best an unnecessary measure against a relatively harmless disease, and at worst are an experimental treatment with the risk of serious side effects,” they wrote.Rasmus Hougaard Nielsen ventured that the anti-COVID measures were “on the verge of being a criminal act”, likening them to coercion in public office.To date, both are still employed by the CBS, but an internal case is pending right now. The CBS refused to comment, but said that employment law consequences are possible if guidelines or contractual obligations are not complied with.However, the WWII comparison sparked criticism from, among others, Marek Azoulay the leader of Mino Ung København, a community for Danish minorities and a CBS student himself. By his own admission, he sees no problem with lecturers questioning COVID passports, masks or restrictions, but said it was unnecessary to invoke the hardships experienced by the Jews in the debate.“The case should be strong enough in itself. One can easily criticise those in power without involving Jews in it,” Azoulay told TV2.Denmark is now being swept by an Omicron wave, having broken several daily infection records in a row and now reporting over 46,000 infected a day, several orders of magnitude more than the low 200s it had in September when restrictions were removed last. However, despite the massive spread, the Danish Epidemic Commission recommended a broad reopening and urged to stop treating COVID-19 as a socially critical disease, something Denmark already did before reverting itself amid the recent infection peak.

