Elon Musk Posts Tweet Supporting Canadian Truckers Protesting Vaccination Restrictions

2022-01-27T22:25+0000

US tech tycoon Elon Musk has expressed solidarity with Canadian truck drivers, who have formed a convoy in Vancouver, British Columbia, to reach Ottawa, Ontario over the weekend as a protest against Canada's compulsory vaccination policy.The rally participants seek to pressure the authorities to repeal the recently imposed vaccination rules. In Canada, all civil servants, police and military are required to be vaccinated, otherwise, they will be suspended from duty.A fundraising campaign has been organized to help rally participants. Since the beginning of this week, the fund has received about 2 million Canadian dollars (about $1.59 million).“Canadian truckers rule,” Musk tweeted on Thursday.Meanwhile, the convoy has been criticized by Canada's Liberals, who called the protest “unacceptable.” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday that the truckers and their supporters “do not represent the views of Canadians," calling them a "fringe minority of people.”

Alexandra Kashirina

