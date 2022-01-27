Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20220127/elon-musk-posts-tweet-supporting-canadian-truckers-protesting-vaccination-restrictions-1092564635.html
Elon Musk Posts Tweet Supporting Canadian Truckers Protesting Vaccination Restrictions
Elon Musk Posts Tweet Supporting Canadian Truckers Protesting Vaccination Restrictions
Elon Musk Posts Tweet, Supporting Canadian Truckers, Who Protest Vaccination Restrictions
2022-01-27
2022-01-27T22:25+0000
elon musk
us
protest
canada
anti-vaccination
US tech tycoon Elon Musk has expressed solidarity with Canadian truck drivers, who have formed a convoy in Vancouver, British Columbia, to reach Ottawa, Ontario over the weekend as a protest against Canada's compulsory vaccination policy.The rally participants seek to pressure the authorities to repeal the recently imposed vaccination rules. In Canada, all civil servants, police and military are required to be vaccinated, otherwise, they will be suspended from duty.A fundraising campaign has been organized to help rally participants. Since the beginning of this week, the fund has received about 2 million Canadian dollars (about $1.59 million).“Canadian truckers rule,” Musk tweeted on Thursday.Meanwhile, the convoy has been criticized by Canada's Liberals, who called the protest “unacceptable.” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday that the truckers and their supporters “do not represent the views of Canadians," calling them a "fringe minority of people.”
elon musk, us, protest, canada, anti-vaccination

Elon Musk Posts Tweet Supporting Canadian Truckers Protesting Vaccination Restrictions

22:25 GMT 27.01.2022
CEO Elon Musk departs from the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
CEO Elon Musk departs from the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, July 13, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.01.2022
Alexandra Kashirina
Since 15 January, the Canadian authorities have required vaccination passports from truckers who cross the border with the United States, which introduced the same rules on 22 January. The measures have triggered mass protests from Canadian truckers.
US tech tycoon Elon Musk has expressed solidarity with Canadian truck drivers, who have formed a convoy in Vancouver, British Columbia, to reach Ottawa, Ontario over the weekend as a protest against Canada's compulsory vaccination policy.
The rally participants seek to pressure the authorities to repeal the recently imposed vaccination rules. In Canada, all civil servants, police and military are required to be vaccinated, otherwise, they will be suspended from duty.
A fundraising campaign has been organized to help rally participants. Since the beginning of this week, the fund has received about 2 million Canadian dollars (about $1.59 million).
“Canadian truckers rule,” Musk tweeted on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the convoy has been criticized by Canada's Liberals, who called the protest “unacceptable.” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday that the truckers and their supporters “do not represent the views of Canadians," calling them a "fringe minority of people.”
