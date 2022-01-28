Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20220128/us-welcomes-lavrovs-desire-for-peace-says-it-needs-to-be-backed-up-by-swift-action---official-1092585411.html
US Welcomes Lavrov's Desire for Peace, Says It Needs to Be 'Backed Up by Swift Action' - Official
US Welcomes Lavrov's Desire for Peace, Says It Needs to Be 'Backed Up by Swift Action' - Official
Speaking to Russian media on Friday, the Russian foreign minister emphasized that Russia does not want war with the United States. He warned, however, that... 28.01.2022, Sputnik International
The United States 'welcomes' Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's statement that Russia doesn't want war, but needs "to see it backed up by swift action," a senior administration official has said.Monday's upcoming United Nations Security Council meeting on Ukraine will be "an opportunity for Russia to explain what it is doing," the anonymous official told Reuters.It will also be a "clear opportunity" for Moscow to reveal whether they "see a path for diplomacy or are interested in pursuing conflict."
sergei lavrov

US Welcomes Lavrov's Desire for Peace, Says It Needs to Be 'Backed Up by Swift Action' - Official

17:36 GMT 28.01.2022 (Updated: 17:45 GMT 28.01.2022)
Speaking to Russian media on Friday, the Russian foreign minister emphasized that Russia does not want war with the United States. He warned, however, that Moscow "won't allow the West to grossly ignore our interests, either."
The United States 'welcomes' Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's statement that Russia doesn't want war, but needs "to see it backed up by swift action," a senior administration official has said.
Monday's upcoming United Nations Security Council meeting on Ukraine will be "an opportunity for Russia to explain what it is doing," the anonymous official told Reuters.
It will also be a "clear opportunity" for Moscow to reveal whether they "see a path for diplomacy or are interested in pursuing conflict."
